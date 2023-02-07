Louisville, Colorado, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surna Cultivation Technologies LLC (“Surna”), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA) systems engineering and technologies, and a subsidiary of CEA Industries Inc. ( CEAD), today announced its participation in upcoming indoor ag conferences taking place in February and March 2023:



Indoor Ag-Con , Las Vegas , NV , February 2 7 -2 8 : Surna will be exhibiting at booth 907. Indoor Ag-Con is an indoor agriculture trade show and conference for indoor/vertical farming and controlled environment agriculture. From starting or sustainably scaling up, to buying from or selling to indoor/vertical farms producing a growing variety of crops, this is a business and tech-focused event.





NECANN, Boston, MA, March 10-12: Visit Surna at booth 1008. Since 2014, NECANN events have been home base for the New England cannabis industry. This event consistently attracts the largest number of Hemp, MMJ and Cannabis industry professionals in the Northeast and this year plans to be the largest, most important cannabis industry event on the East Coast! The New England Cannabis Convention is a can't-miss event for cannabis businesses, professionals, entrepreneurs, investors, growers, consumers, and patients.



About Surna Cultivation Technologies

Surna Cultivation Technologies ( www.surna.com ), is an industry leader in CEA facility design and technologies. We provide full-service licensed architectural and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) engineering services, carefully curated HVACD equipment, proprietary controls systems, air sanitization, water treatment, lighting, and benching and racking products. Our team of project managers, licensed professional architects and engineers, technology and horticulture specialists and systems integrations experts help our customers by precisely designing for their unique applications. Through our partnership with a certified service contractor network, we provide installation and maintenance services to assist in a smooth build-out and optimal facility performance. We have been providing solutions to indoor growers for over 16 years and have served over 800 cultivators, including hundreds of large, commercial projects.

Headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, we leverage our experience in the industry to bring value-added solutions to our customers that help improve their overall crop quality and yield, optimize energy and water efficiency, and satisfy evolving state and local codes, permitting and regulatory requirements.

Media Contact:

Jamie English

Vice President, Marketing Communications

[email protected]

303.993.5271