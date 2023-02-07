Denver, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apartment Income REIT Corp. (: AIRC) (“AIR” or “AIR Communities”) announced today its placement on Built In’s Best Places to Work lists in Colorado , Los Angeles , Miami , and Washington DC. The annual award program includes companies of all sizes, and honors businesses in large tech markets across the United States.

“Our teammates are our greatest asset, and we are thrilled that our benefits and people-driven culture are being recognized,” said AIR Communities Vice President of Human Resources Beth Harmon. “We value our teammates, residents, and neighbors as unique individuals, and we’re proud of a benefits package that aligns with that philosophy. Whether it’s our industry leading parental leave program, flexibility for life’s meaningful moments, support in becoming a U.S. citizen, and so much more – our benefits and culture help attract great talent, which is what truly makes AIR a great place to work.”

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like flexible work opportunities and other people-first cultural offerings.

About AIR

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (“AIR”) (: AIRC) is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country’s largest owners and operators of apartments, with 75 communities in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com .

About Built In’s Best Places to Work

Built In’s Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fifth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Startup Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 100 Best Large Places to Work and Editor’s Choice: 100 Best Hybrid Places to Work. The program honors companies – remote, hybrid and in-office – with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC.