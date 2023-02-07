Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading FinTech integrated electronic payment solutions provider, today announced their exclusive partner, MoviePass, which leverages Usio’s innovative and proprietary prepaid card issuing platform and unique external authorization engine to fund transactions for the MoviePass Debit card, has seen increasingly higher demand across the country, thus increasing market penetration from three cities to nine cities across the United States and inking strategic deals with over 25 exhibitor partners nationwide.

Louis Hoch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Usio, said, “We had no idea of the power that MoviePass’s brand held until we witnessed MoviePass signing up almost 800,000 beta clients in five days and believe that demand will not stop there. Stacy and his leadership team have generated so much interest from people across the country that they’ve had to increase the number of cities in which MoviePass will initially launch from three to nine. We’re extremely pleased to serve them and their card holders with the most innovative prepaid card issuing technology on the market, specifically our external authorization capability, allowing MoviePass to fund prepaid cards the moment a customer redeems credits for a movie within the MoviePass ecosystem, allowing for greater funding control and spend management.”

“Due to the increasing demand for our platform and as fans across the country return to the movies, we’re continuing to add new cities across the U.S. on a regular basis, including Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Oklahoma City and Tampa Bay. When demand increases, so does the workload. That’s why it is vitally important for MoviePass to have partners like Usio who can afford us the best opportunity to scale, through their technology as well as their customer service and success teams, to deliver an incredible user experience on our platform,” commented Stacy Spikes, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of MoviePass. “Without Usio, we wouldn’t be able to continually add new cities to our launch list and have the competitive advantage we do in the marketplace.”

About Usio, Inc.

Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading, cloud-based, integrated FinTech electronic payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, crypto exchanges, and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients. The company, through its Usio Output Solutions division offers services relating to electronic bill presentment, document composition, document decomposition and printing and mailing services. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Austin, Texas, and Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville.

About MoviePass, Inc.

MoviePass is a marketing technology platform enhancing the exploration of film and the moviegoing experience. Started in 2011, MoviePass quickly became the nation's premier movie-theater subscription service, providing film enthusiasts the ability to attend select new movies in theaters across the United States.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS DISCLAIMER

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005482/en/