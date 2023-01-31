Choice Hotels Enables Point Exchange Between Choice Privileges and Radisson Rewards Americas

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 31, 2023

New feature makes it easier for loyalty members to book their dream vacation at more than 7,500 properties

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is making travel even more rewarding for its Choice Privileges and Radisson Rewards Americas members. Beginning today, travelers can now exchange points between the two loyalty programs at a rate of two Radisson Rewards Americas points per one Choice Privileges point. Whether travelers are planning out leisure or business trips for the year ahead, or looking to book trips with spring break approaching, this option gives people more flexibility to earn and redeem points for award nights.

"This program update, along with our recently expanded portfolio of more than 7,500 locations around the world in top and unique destinations, gives Choice and Radisson Hotels Americas guests more rewards options than ever before," said Robert McDowell, chief commercial officer, Choice Hotels. "We offer the right hotel, at the right price, no matter where our guests find themselves. Allowing our 66 million combined loyalty members to seamlessly exchange points is a testament to how we continue evolving our programs to create better value for both customers and owners."

Choice Hotels offers status matching with Radisson Hotels Americas following the company's acquisition of Radisson Hotels Americas last year. Now, with the expanded option to exchange points between programs, travelers can reap the benefits of both loyalty programs even more easily, including:

  • Redeeming points at more than 7,500 properties across a diverse set of 22 brands in 46 countries and territories. Award nights start at 6,000 Choice Privileges Points or 12,000 Radisson Rewards Americas points.
  • Access to lower, member-only rates when booking directly with Choice Privileges or Radisson Rewards Americas. Other membership benefits may include room upgrades, early check-in, late check-out and more.
  • Ability to redeem points for gift cards at top gas, restaurant and retail brands.
  • Ability to redeem points for stays at Bluegreen Vacations, PENN Entertainment casino resorts and hotels and now at the iconic Las Vegas hotel Circus Circus Hotel & Casino.
  • Ability to redeem points for exclusive college sports experiences through Choice Privileges Experiences,including access to the court, game tunnel, meet-and-greets and more— with redemptions starting at 40,000 Choice Privileges Points.

To exchange points, guests need to be members of both Choice Privileges and Radisson Rewards Americas, which are free to join. Members can log into their account on either ChoiceHotels.com or RadissonHotelsAmericas.com and follow the prompts to exchange points between accounts.

For Choice Privileges members, this creates the opportunity to redeem points at more than 600 Radisson Hotels Americas properties, including resorts in the sought-after vacation destinations of Aruba, Punta Cana, or Miami, and top cities like Toronto. In addition to the thousands of Choice Privileges participating properties that Radisson Rewards Americas members can redeem points at, they can continue redeeming at Radisson Hotels in United States, Canada, Caribbean, and Latin America.

Named a top hotel loyalty program by both USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards and U.S. News & World Report, Choice Privileges membership is free and offers fast rewards, including free nights, airline miles, or credits for premium coffee and shared rides through the exclusive, personalized, Your Extras welcome gift. Guests can earn points for future stays at Choice and, through this exchange, Radisson Hotels Americas-branded hotels. Radisson Rewards Americas has also been recognized by NerdWallet and WalletHub as a top hotel loyalty company for 2022. For more information or to enroll in Choice Privileges and Radisson Rewards Americas, visit www.choicehotels.com/choice-privileges or www.radissonhotelsamericas.com/en-us/rewards.

