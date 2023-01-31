PR Newswire

Further Strengthens Relationship Between Shippers and Carriers

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today that its Engage Lane dynamic contract procurement solution now provides the industry's first availability of average dwell time metrics within a freight bidding workflow. This integration enables carriers and shippers to make better, more-informed freight procurement decisions.

The announcement was made at Manifest 2023.

Powered by the Trimble Transportation Cloud, Trimble's Connected Locations workflow makes this dwell time data directly available within Engage Lane, providing shippers and carriers with the critical information they need to make more informed bid and contract award decisions.

Prior to Trimble's development of Connected Locations, there has not been a third-party source capable of providing average dwell time metrics for pick-up and drop-off locations. This lack of information source often results in a disconnect between shippers and carriers, which means drivers often experience unexpected delays while waiting to be loaded or unloaded. By combining anonymous live and historical GPS data streams with its millions of geofenced locations, Trimble is bridging the gap to address this disconnect between shippers and carriers, providing transparency around facility dwell times.

Engage Lane is the first freight procurement solution to provide transparency into dwell time metrics directly within the bid workflow, doing so by combining Trimble's unique geolocation data and procurement capabilities.

"More than 90 percent of shippers and carriers agree that procurement based on rates that are locked in over a set period of time are better for their business," said Kelly Williams, product manager, Trimble's Engage Lane. "The average dwell time metrics that are now available in Engage Lane, through the Trimble Transportation Cloud, allow carriers to make more accurate bids, leading to greater contract stability—and ultimately further strengthening the relationship between shippers and carriers."

The integration of dwell time metrics into Engage Lane for facilities via the Connected Locations workflow, further strengthens Trimble's position as a leading provider of transportation industry data.

To learn more about Engage Lane and how to incorporate dwell time into the contract freight procurement process, visit: https://transportation.trimble.com/engage-lane.

About Trimble Transportation

Trimble Transportation is transforming the global supply chain through intelligent, connected technology and workflows that are rooted in industry standard commercial maps and data. At the intersection of the physical and digital worlds, Trimble Transportation offers SaaS, web, mobile and installed solutions that improve efficiency, promote safety, optimize utilization, and enable collaboration. From planning to delivery, we deliver on our promise to provide cutting edge procurement, transportation management, mapping, routing, dispatch, navigation, location, fleet management, ELD compliance and asset maintenance solutions. For more information, visit: transportation.trimble.com.

About Trimble

Trimble is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

