Zynex Recognized in The Power 500 Healthcare Technology Companies

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 31, 2023

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYXI) an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring, today announced The Healthcare Technology Report has recognized Zynex in The Power 500 Healthcare Technology Companies.

Zynex_Monitoring_Logo.jpg

"We are honored to be included in The Power 500 alongside some of the most innovative and well-known organizations in healthcare. Zynex ranked 27th among medical device companies and we believe this distinction solidifies our position as leaders in the category," said Thomas Sandgaard, CEO of Zynex. "Our consistent operational performance is the result of a committed team striving to improve the health of our patients. I'm proud of this recognition and look forward to many years of innovation and growth."

About The Healthcare Technology Report
The Healthcare Technology Report (HLTR) provides market research and insights, business news, investment activity updates, and important corporate developments related to the healthcare technology sector. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers, and media professionals highly knowledgeable on healthcare technology and the various companies, executives, and investors that make up the sector.

About Zynex, Inc.
Zynex, founded in 1996, develops, manufactures, markets and sells medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation as well as non-invasive fluid, sepsis and laser-based pulse oximetry monitoring systems for use in hospitals. For additional information, please visit: www.zynex.com

Investor Contact
Gilmartin Group
650 Fifth Ave., Suite 2720
New York, NY 10019
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA00963&sd=2023-01-31 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zynex-recognized-in-the-power-500-healthcare-technology-companies-301734520.html

SOURCE Zynex

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA00963&Transmission_Id=202301310915PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA00963&DateId=20230131
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.