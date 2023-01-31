PR Newswire

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYXI) an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring, today announced The Healthcare Technology Report has recognized Zynex in The Power 500 Healthcare Technology Companies.

"We are honored to be included in The Power 500 alongside some of the most innovative and well-known organizations in healthcare. Zynex ranked 27th among medical device companies and we believe this distinction solidifies our position as leaders in the category," said Thomas Sandgaard, CEO of Zynex. "Our consistent operational performance is the result of a committed team striving to improve the health of our patients. I'm proud of this recognition and look forward to many years of innovation and growth."

About The Healthcare Technology Report

The Healthcare Technology Report (HLTR) provides market research and insights, business news, investment activity updates, and important corporate developments related to the healthcare technology sector. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers, and media professionals highly knowledgeable on healthcare technology and the various companies, executives, and investors that make up the sector.

About Zynex, Inc.

Zynex, founded in 1996, develops, manufactures, markets and sells medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation as well as non-invasive fluid, sepsis and laser-based pulse oximetry monitoring systems for use in hospitals. For additional information, please visit: www.zynex.com

