Sierra+Wireless, a subsidiary of Semtech Corporation and world leading IoT solutions provider, today announced the introduction of Smart Connectivity Premium with eUICC capabilities, and extended connectivity coverage in the United States.

With universal coverage across geographies and technologies with one global SIM, Smart+Connectivity+Premium provides resilient IoT managed connectivity that is future proofed with its multi-IMSI, multi-profile design enabled by GSMA eSIM (eUICC) specifications. The SIM dynamically switches between profiles and networks when one becomes unreachable, offering maximum coverage and built-in failover in over 190 countries. Further, it provides customers with access to all three leading carrier networks in the U.S.

“eUICC software allows for increased flexibility in consumer and industrial use cases, with both sectors benefitting from the enhanced network coverage realised by eSIM connectivity,” said Scarlett Woodford, Principal Analyst, Juniper+Research. “Within the IoT space, a connected device benefits from the same level of coverage whilst roaming as it would when connected to its local network. IoT stakeholders will benefit from the profile swap and localisation abilities afforded by eSIM technology. That is, eSIMs will allow roaming devices to download local profiles, enabling logistics managers to monitor these profiles remotely.”

“Sierra Wireless has been a valued partner of Kigen for many years,” said Jean-Philippe Betoin, SVP, Ecosystem Development, Kigen. “This new offering enables customers access to more networks via Kigen eSIM, enabling future-proofed IoT managed connectivity for global applications. With industrial IoT increasingly becoming business-critical, resilient connectivity options are essential.”

“Using eUICC capabilities for expanded network access and coverage further strengthens Sierra Wireless’ global IoT managed connectivity offering for customers,” said Ross Gray, VP of Semtech’s IoT Connected Services Group. “Sierra+Wireless%26rsquo%3B+Smart+Connectivity service simplifies how customers connect and manage their deployments. With one global SIM, it accelerates IoT time-to-market, ensures resilient global coverage, maximizes uptime, reduces operational costs, and provides IoT customers with seamless expansion into new markets with access to over 600 partner networks in over 190 countries. Now, thanks to our partnerships with the leading U.S. carriers, it also offers expanded coverage in the United States as well.”

Smart Connectivity Premium is offered as an embedded SIM in Sierra’s Ready to Connect modules, or as an industrial grade external SIM in various form factors. Customers will have secure access VPN and Private APN options as well as zero touch provisioning on cloud via the AirVantage%26reg%3B+management+platform.

Availability

Smart Connectivity Premium is currently available in the United States.

