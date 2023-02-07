Amplitude%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPL), a leading digital analytics platform, today announced that it received the third-highest strategy score of all evaluated vendors in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Intelligence Platforms, Q4 2022. Amplitude customers referenced the platform’s fast time-to-value, citing easy deployment, self-service, and modern UX/UI.

The report states that “[Amplitude's] strong product vision aligns with customer needs, outlining, for example, the combination of qualitative and quantitative insights, and closing the continuous loop innovation concept: iteration of data, insights, and action”1. With Amplitude’s digital analytics platform, it is easier than ever for organizations to quickly identify the right product data, get the right insights, and take the most impactful action.

According to Forrester, 21% of data and analytics decision-makers say the lack of a single view of the customer makes it harder to execute visions for data, data management, data science, and analytics2. They are seeking an all-in-one solution that provides accurate, real-time insights to continually improve the product experience. With Amplitude, teams access a deeper view of their customers’ complete experience across any device.

“Making data-driven decisions based on trusted insights shouldn’t require a team of veteran analysts,” said Justin Bauer, Chief Product Officer at Amplitude. “Whether you’re experienced or a first-time user, Amplitude gets to the heart of what’s driving certain behaviors in your product and provides an easy way to share those insights and take action. We believe our ranking as a Strong Performer in our first-ever Forrester DIP Wave validates digital analytics’ essential role in delivering meaningful and consistent customer experiences.”

Forrester defines digital intelligence as “technologies that capture, manage, analyze, and act on digital interaction data and leverage these capabilities to continually optimize decisions, actions, and customer engagement experiences at scale1.” Amplitude received 5/5 scores in nine criteria, including product intelligence, mobile app analytics, data governance and security, performance, supporting products and services, and more. The report states that Amplitude “offers users access to prebuilt complex analysis, such as retention and revenue lifetime value, as well as strong insights capabilities.”

“At Burger King UK, our team is responsible for driving long-term, sustainable growth. We needed a solution that helps us understand the entire customer journey and scales as we do,” said Timothy Love, Director of Digital at Burger King UK. “With Amplitude’s self-service analytics capabilities, our team was able to understand, collaborate on, and share insights in order to make data-driven decisions faster.”

Amplitude also ranked #1 in ten categories within the G2+Winter+2023+Report, including the #1 Product Analytics solution for the tenth quarter in a row. Combined with the company’s placement in The Forrester Wave™, these industry and customer analyses highlight the need for actionable insights into the complete customer journey.

Access The Forrester Wave™ report here.

About Amplitude

Amplitude is a leading digital analytics platform. More than 1,900 customers, including Atlassian, Jersey Mike’s, NBCUniversal, PayPal, Shopify, and Under Armour rely on Amplitude to gain self-service visibility into the entire customer journey. When teams understand how people are using their product, they can deliver better product experiences. With Amplitude, teams can understand what product features are working, where users are getting stuck, and what actions lead to the right outcomes. Nothing is more critical to driving revenue growth. Amplitude is the best-in-class analytics solution for product, data, and marketing teams, ranked #1 in multiple categories in G2’s 2023 Winter Report. Learn how to optimize your digital products and business at amplitude.com.

