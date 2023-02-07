C3+AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, today announced the launch of the C3 Generative AI Product Suite with the release of its first product — C3 Generative AI for Enterprise Search.1

C3 Generative AI for Enterprise Search provides enterprise users with a transformative user experience using a natural language interface to rapidly locate, retrieve, and present all relevant data across the entire corpus of an enterprise’s information systems.

The C3 Generative AI Product Suite integrates the latest AI capabilities from organizations such as Open AI, Google, and academia, and the most advanced models, such as ChatGPT and GPT-3 into C3 AI’s enterprise AI products.2

“C3 Generative AI fundamentally changes the human computer interaction model of enterprise application software,” said C3 AI CEO Thomas M. Siebel. “Combining the full potential of natural language, generative pre-trained transformers, enterprise AI, and predictive analytics will change everything about enterprise computing.”

The C3 Generative AI Product Suite embeds advanced transformer models with C3 AI’s pre-built AI applications accelerating customers’ ability to leverage these models across their value chains. C3 Generative AI will accelerate transformation efforts across business functions and industries, including supply chain, sustainability, reliability, CRM, ESG, aerospace, oil & gas, utilities, CPG, healthcare, financial services, and defense and intelligence.

“This is game changing for U.S. DoD, game changing for the U.S. intelligence community, and game changing for ubiquitous information access and insight,” said Lt. Gen. Ed Cardon (Ret.), former commanding general of the U.S. Army Cyber Command. “This technology breakthrough can help dissolve the biggest barrier that we have to effective action, which is access to timely, accurate information and insight at all levels of the organization.”

C3 Generative AI is scheduled for general release in March 2023 and will be featured at the C3 Transform international users’ group conference in Boca Raton, FL on March 7, 2023.

