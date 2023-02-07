Dine Brands International, an affiliate of Dine Brands Global, Inc., the parent company of Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar®, IHOP®, and Fuzzy’sTaco Shop® restaurants, announces today the opening of its dual-brand Applebee’s and IHOP location in the United Arab Emirates and plans to open a minimum of 4 additional locations in the Middle East in partnership with established franchisees Eagles Landing International Restaurants and Kout Food Group.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005279/en/

Rendering of dual-brand Applebee's and IHOP location to open in the Al Barsha area of Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). (Photo: Business Wire)

Eagles Landing International Restaurants opened its first dual-brand location in the United Arab Emirates at the Dubai Festival City Mall on January 21 and plans to open an additional location in Al Barsha, a lively residential community known for its vast shopping complex in west Dubai, later this year.

“We saw this as a phenomenal opportunity to bring two of the world’s favorite restaurant brands together as one dual-brand location. Both Applebee’s and IHOP will offer guests a delicious, everyday dining experience with a warm atmosphere and friendly service,” stated Mohamed Makawi, President and CEO of Eagles Landing International Restaurants.

Additionally, Kout Food Group, current Applebee’s franchisee based in Kuwait, has signed an agreement to incorporate IHOP into existing Applebee’s restaurants, turning them into dual-brand locations, with the option to develop standalone IHOP units in the country. The agreement calls for five IHOP restaurants in Kuwait by end of 2027, with the first 2 IHOP locations planned to open before this summer.

“We have been operating Applebee’s restaurants for over 20 years and are excited to add IHOP to our portfolio of international brands. By incorporating IHOP into our existing Applebee’s locations, we believe guests in this market will quickly fall in love with the brand’s world-famous pancakes and familiar comfort foods,” said Amin Mohamed, CEO, Kout Food Group.

These dual-brand restaurants will allow guests to enjoy two unique dining experiences under one roof and will offer a wide variety of craveable menu items in a welcoming atmosphere and beautifully designed interior that pays homage to both brands’ iconic image as it serves up a world-class experience that will leave guests satisfied – all at a great value.

“We’ve seen success leveraging a shared kitchen for both brands through our first international dual-brand location in Canada, as well as our ghost kitchen operations in this market. We believe dual-brand operations will capitalize on each brand’s unique strength and dayparts, resulting in strong margins and return on investment,” said Scott Gladstone, President, International and Corporate Development, Dine Brands Global, Inc. “Both Eagles Landing International Restaurants and Kout Food Group have proven track records of strong partnership and highly talented teams dedicated to building exceptional guest experiences. They are ideal franchisees to lead the new openings of Applebee’s and IHOP restaurants in the Middle East.”

Dine Brands International is currently seeking qualified franchisees to develop additional markets throughout the Middle East and continues to place emphasis on growth in markets, including North America, Latin America, and the Caribbean. For more information on international franchise opportunities, visit franchise.ihop.com and franchise.applebees.com.

About Dine Brands Global, Inc.

Based in Glendale, California, Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), through its subsidiaries, franchises restaurants under Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar®, IHOP® and Fuzzy’s Taco Shop® brands. With over 3,400 restaurants combined in 16 countries and 338 franchisees as of December 31, 2021, Dine Brands is one of the largest full-service restaurant companies in the world. For more information on Dine Brands, visit the Company’s website at www.dinebrands.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005279/en/