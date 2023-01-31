Pollard Banknote Companies Shortlisted at the 2023 International Gaming Awards

Jan. 31, 2023

WINNIPEG, MB , Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote") (TSX: PBL) is pleased to announce that two of its subsidiary companies, Schafer Retail Solutions + ("SRS+") and mkodo limited ("mkodo"), have been selected as finalists at the 2023 International Gaming Awards. SRS+ has been shortlisted for Lottery Product of the Year for its Digital Menu Board; mkodo has also been shortlisted for Lottery Product of the Year, as well as Best Innovative Bingo Product.

The awards celebrate excellence in the international gaming industry and are supported by renowned industry insiders, as well as both online and land-based gaming companies. The Lottery Product of the Year is awarded to a company that demonstrates the best in practices over the past 12 months. The winner's product must have an innovative approach, provide the ability to connect and engage customers, and offer the very best playing options. The Best Innovative Bingo Product awards a company that demonstrates the ability to deliver an amazing innovative product along with a dynamic player experience.

Schafer Retail Solutions + is the North American market leader of innovative instant ticket merchandising, dispensing, and display solutions in the lottery industry. Their Digital Menu Board represents a new generation of instant ticket merchandising by providing an innovative retail display solution that combines the best features of on-counter displays with the latest digital technology. As of January 2023, six North American lotteries have launched Digital Menu Boards at retail!

The Pollard Digital Solutions brand encompasses all digital offerings from Pollard Banknote, including offerings from mkodo, a world-class digital solutions company. Since their inception in 2001, mkodo has been recognized for their core strength in developing and delivering successful digital experiences to leading lotteries and gaming companies around the world.

"Pollard Banknote is honoured to have two of our subsidiary companies shortlisted as finalists at this year's International Gaming Awards," said Doug Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Pollard Banknote. "We pride ourselves on being a full-service lottery partner, which includes delivering outstanding tickets that excite players, retail excellence through strategies that contribute to increased sales growth, and digital innovation with products that offer a more interactive experience. The nominations of Schafer Retail Solutions + and mkodo reflect the strong, innovative products that our family of companies provide to lotteries to drive sales that support good causes around the world."

The International Gaming Awards, now in its 16th year, is judged by an esteemed panel of industry experts and highlight the very best the global gaming industry has to offer. Winners will be announced on February 6, 2023, at an awards event at the Savoy Hotel in London, England.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high-quality instant ticket products, licensed games, in-lane ticket options, and sales-driving merchandising solutions from its Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio. It also offers a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, ticket vending machines, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.3% by the Pollard family and 35.7% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

