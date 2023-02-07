CORSAIR® (NASDAQ: CRSR), a world leader in enthusiast components for gamers, creators, and PC builders, today announced the revolutionary RMx SHIFT Series of ATX 3.0 certified power supplies, giving custom PC enthusiasts a new way to build. Available in wattages from 750W up to 1200W, these fully modular 80 PLUS Gold-certified PSUs feature the DC connector panel on the side of the unit, granting easier access to your cables and simpler, cleaner cable management.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005442/en/

CORSAIR® (NASDAQ: CRSR), a world leader in enthusiast components for gamers, creators, and PC builders, today announced the revolutionary RMx SHIFT Series of ATX 3.0 certified power supplies, giving custom PC enthusiasts a new way to build. Available in wattages from 750W up to 1200W, these fully modular 80 PLUS Gold-certified PSUs feature the DC connector panel on the side of the unit, granting easier access to your cables and simpler, cleaner cable management. (Photo: Business Wire)

The RMx SHIFT Series' repositioned side panel (patent-pending) gives you a clear view and better access to all modular micro-fit connections, making connecting and maintaining your cables a breeze. Not only does this make attaching and detaching cables easy, it also means they won’t be bent or twisted as much to reach the connectors, resulting in less strain and a cleaner build.

Every model of RMx SHIFT is ATX 3.0 certified and PCIe 5.0 compliant for powering the latest cutting-edge systems, helping to improve overall system performance and reliability while providing the power needed to operate at the highest levels. With an included high-quality PCIe 5.0 12VHPWR GPU cable, the RMx SHIFT Series is ready for use with modern graphics cards such as the NVIDIA® GeForce™ RTX 40 Series.

The RMx SHIFT Series comes equipped with all the features that PC builders have come to expect from the RMx name. Only connect the cables your system needs thanks to fully modular CORSAIR Type 5 Gen 1 micro-fit cables. A 140mm fluid dynamic bearing fan utilizes a specially calculated fan curve for high performance, low noise, and superior reliability, with support for Zero RPM fan mode for near-silent operation at low loads. 80 PLUS Gold and Cybenetics Gold-certified, the RMx SHIFT Series is rated for steady power output at up to 90% efficiency. 100% 105°C-rated Japanese electrolytic capacitors guarantee unwavering power delivery and long-term durability.

CORSAIR has tested the RMx SHIFT in all current CORSAIR cases to guarantee compatibility, and has already updated the online PC Builder database with the most popular third party cases. CORSAIR is hard at work verifying compatibility with most third party cases and will continue to add that information to the PC Builder database over the coming weeks. As a general guideline, a minimum clearance of 30mm of open space to the side of the bottom compartment is necessary to accommodate the side-positioned connector panel.

For a new perspective on how to build and connect your next PC, look for the RMx SHIFT Series and get a PSU that’s on your side.

Availability, Warranty and Pricing

The CORSAIR RMx SHIFT Series of power supplies is available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore and the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors.

The RMx SHIFT Series is backed by a ten-year warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network.

For up-to-date pricing of the RMx SHIFT Series, please refer to the CORSAIR website or contact your local CORSAIR sales or PR representative.

Video

The launch video for the CORSAIR RMx SHIFT Series can be found at the link below:

https%3A%2F%2Fpr.cor.sr%2FShift_video

Web Pages

To learn more about the CORSAIR RMx SHIFT Series, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.corsair.com%2Frmx-shift-power-supply

Product Images

High-resolution images of the CORSAIR RMx SHIFT Series can be found at the link below:

https%3A%2F%2Fpr.cor.sr%2FRMx_SHIFT+%0A

Access Key: mlFw8&R264XI

About CORSAIR

CORSAIR (NASDAQ:CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals, to premium streaming equipment, smart ambient lighting, and esports coaching services, CORSAIR delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.

Copyright © 2023 Corsair Memory, Inc. All rights reserved. CORSAIR and the sails logo are registered trademarks of CORSAIR in the United States and/or other countries. All other company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks, and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability, and specifications are subject to change without notice.

CORSAIR/Elgato PR Contacts

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005442/en/