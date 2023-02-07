Empire+State+Realty+Trust%2C+Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) announced today that it was included in the 2023 Bloomberg+Gender-Equality+Index+%28GEI%29 – a modified market capitalization-weighted index developed to gauge the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender data reporting – for the second consecutive year with an overall score of 76. ESRT’s overall score improved by 14 points from the previous year’s submission, is seven points higher than the average score in the real estate sector, and three points higher than the average score across all 11 sectors.

“The Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index is a valuable proof point for our investors and our equitable and inclusive corporate culture at ESRT, and it is great to see that in our second consecutive year with a meaningful score increase,” said ESRT’s Chairman, President, and CEO Anthony E. Malkin.

ESRT is committed to diversity and gender equality in the workplace with progress in female leadership, programs for employee training and education, enhanced benefits programs, inclusive culture, and external branding. In 2021, ESRT extended parental leave time for primary and secondary caregivers, provided adoption assistance and fertility services, held training for all employees on unconscious bias in the workplace, and evaluated advertising and marketing content for gender biases.

The reference index measures gender equity and equality across five pillars: leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and external brand. Companies included in the 2023 index scored at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and the achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies.

ESRT continues to transparently share its environmental, social, and governance targets, practices, and progress in the annual Sustainability+Report. More information about ESRT’s ESG initiatives can be found on its website.

More information about the Bloomberg GEI can be found online.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building, and Tripadvisor's 2022 Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Awards #1 attraction in the U.S. and #3 attraction in the world, the newly reimagined and iconic Empire State Building Observatory. The company is a leader in healthy buildings, energy efficiency, and indoor environmental quality and has the lowest greenhouse gas emissions per square foot of any publicly traded REIT portfolio in New York City. As of September 30, 2022, ESRT's portfolio is comprised of approximately 9.2 million rentable square feet of office space, 700,000 rentable square feet of retail space and 625 residential units across two multifamily properties. More information about Empire State Realty Trust can be found at esrtreit.com and by following ESRT on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

