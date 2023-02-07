Tyler+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced it has signed an agreement with the Kansas Department of Revenue (KDOR) for Tyler’s Enterprise+Data+Platform, Open Data Platform, and Assessment Connect solutions. Currently a statewide user of Tyler’s Assessment Pro solution, powered by Orion, to manage its property tax assessments, the new solutions will enable KDOR to access property data for analysis in real-time.

“We’re pleased to select Tyler’s data and analytics solutions to bring efficiency to our current processes and expand our data sharing with all Kansas counties,” said David Harper, director, Division of Property Valuation and Division of Vehicles for the Kansas Department of Revenue. “In addition to our staff being able to access important property data in real-time, the addition of Tyler’s Open Data Platform will also help us provide greater transparency to the public.”

Tyler’s Enterprise Data Platform is a cloud-based enterprise solution that enables secure, internal data sharing with central governance for access, visibility, and controls. The platform, which is FedRAMP-certified and powered by Amazon Web Services, will efficiently manage property data for KDOR. This will bring improvements to the KDOR staff, while the addition of Tyler’s Open Platform will bring greater transparency to the property owners and taxpayers. Once implemented, residents, businesses, developers, and local organizations can easily access the most up-to-date data, displayed in intuitive charts and graphs for easy understanding.

“We’re thrilled that the KDOR has chosen our premier property data and analytics solution to enhance their property valuation process,” said Franklin Williams, president of Tyler’s Data & Insights Division. “We know that data is a tremendously powerful tool, and we’re excited to help Kansas put data at the heart of their organization. We’re confident that they will be able to gather and share important insights from their property assessment data, which will aid both the state of Kansas and its counties.”

Tyler’s Enterprise Data Platform was built and designed exclusively for the government and is the leading platform for government data solutions. It has been deployed in 47 states, and Washington, D.C., as well as in 11 countries and territories.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 37,000 successful installations across more than 12,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology's GovTech 100 list and Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

#TYL_Financial

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005092/en/