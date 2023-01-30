Federal Appellate Court Rejects Controversial J&J Ploy to Dodge Talc Cancer Lawsuits

Author's Avatar
55 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 30, 2023

Nachawati Law Group: Ovarian cancer victims deserve day in court

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial lawyers with the Nachawati Law Group praised a ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit rejecting Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) use of a controversial bankruptcy ploy to shed more than 38,000 lawsuits filed by women who developed ovarian cancer after using J&J's talc-based products.

Nachawati_Law_logo_RGB_HEX_Logo.jpg

The Jan. 30 ruling means J&J can be held accountable for its failure to warn consumers about known cancer risks associated with talc-based products like Johnson's Baby Powder, said trial lawyer Majed Nachawati, founder of Dallas-based Nachawati Law Group.

The Nachawati Law Group represents numerous women who have been diagnosed with ovarian cancer after years of using Johnson's Baby Powder and other talc products produced by the company.

"Our clients are grateful that the appellate court saw through this cynical attempt by J&J to avoid responsibility," said Mr. Nachawati. "We will press forward to ensure that jury trials resume, and these women can have the opportunity for justice they deserve."

In 2021, J&J transferred the lawsuits and jury verdicts to a shell company known as LTL Management. Using a Texas law known as the "Texas Two-Step," LTL briefly incorporated in Texas before quickly filing for bankruptcy. The move sparked controversy because – if successful – it would have allowed a profitable corporation to use bankruptcy law to avoid accountability in the civil justice system.

"It's plain and simple; Profitable corporations like Johnson & Johnson should not be allowed to use bankruptcy laws to avoid accountability," Mr. Nachawati said.

The appellate ruling found that LTL is "highly solvent" and not entitled to file Chapter 11 bankruptcy because J&J had provided it with a $60 billion funding "safety net" to meet its talc liabilities. Judge Thomas Ambro, writing for the appellate panel, said that injured claimants' rights to a jury trial should be "disrupted only when necessary."

With thousands of lawsuits set to resume, Mr. Nachawati said J&J's liability could exceed the $60 billion it had set aside for the LTL bankruptcy.

Nachawati Law Group represents individuals in mass-tort litigation, businesses and governmental entities in contingent litigation, and individual victims in complex personal injury litigation. One of the largest and most diverse products liability law firms in the nation, Nachawati Law Group was ranked No. 1 nationally in products liability filings in federal court over the past three years, according to Lex Machina. For more information visit http://www.ntrial.com/ .

favicon.png?sn=DA00627&sd=2023-01-31 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federal-appellate-court-rejects-controversial-jj-ploy-to-dodge-talc-cancer-lawsuits-301734842.html

SOURCE Nachawati Law Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA00627&Transmission_Id=202301310929PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA00627&DateId=20230131
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.