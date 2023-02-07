Ameriprise Financial Included in 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) today announced that it has been included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the third time. The index recognizes companies for their policies and practices in support of women in the workforce. To become a member of the GEI, Ameriprise performed well across the index’s five pillars: leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies and external brand.

“Fostering an inclusive culture and providing opportunities for all of our employees and financial advisors to thrive is critical to our success,” said Kelli Hunter Petruzillo, executive vice president of human resources at Ameriprise. “The extensive policies and programs that we’ve implemented at Ameriprise allow us to continuously attract, retain and develop talented individuals who are dedicated to serving our clients well.”

Among its programs to support the careers of women:

  • Women’s Career Compass, ongoing events aimed at attracting more women into careers in the financial services industry. Ameriprise “Career Compass” events are designed to help women with varying levels of experience explore opportunities available on the path to becoming Ameriprise financial advisors or pursuing other rewarding careers at the company.
  • Women Advisor Summits, which provide a meaningful forum for women at Ameriprise to network and enhance skills to serve their clients effectively, grow their practices and develop in their careers.
  • A robust award-winning Diversity Equity and Inclusion curriculum with over 30 courses to build the inclusive leadership skills of our employees and celebrate the diverse heritages, cultures, and life experiences of all Ameriprise employees and advisors globally.
  • Women's Interest Network (WIN), a global employee resource group, committed to promoting professional development as well as connecting and empowering women. Similarly, the Ameriprise Women’s Empowerment (WE) Network, is a nationwide professional network with a mission to engage, educate, mentor, empower and inspire women advisors at Ameriprise.

Ameriprise joins 484 other companies across 11 sectors as a member of the 2023 GEI. Member companies scored at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and the achievement or adoption of best-in-class policies.

For more information about the index, please visit the GEI+website. To learn more about diversity and inclusion at Ameriprise, review the Ameriprise+Responsible+Business+Report.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise+Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive investment advice, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.

Investment advisory products and services are made available through Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, a registered investment adviser.

Investment products are not insured by the FDIC, NCUA or any federal agency, are not deposits or obligations of, or guaranteed by any financial institution, and involve investment risks including possible loss of principal and fluctuation in value.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.

© 2023 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

