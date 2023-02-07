Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYO) will announce its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 financial results on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, after market close. Senior management will also host a conference call and earnings webcast to discuss financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time the same day. A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on the Payoneer Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.payoneer.com.

About Payoneer

Payoneer is the financial technology company empowering the world’s small businesses to transact, do business and grow globally. Payoneer was founded in 2005 with the belief that talent is equally distributed, but opportunity is not. It is our mission to enable anyone anywhere to participate and succeed in the global digital economy. Since our founding, we have built a global financial platform that has already made it easier for millions of SMBs, particularly in emerging markets, to pay and get paid, manage their funds, and grow their business.

