LexisNexis Risk Solutions Named a Leader in Identity Verification Solutions, Q4 2022 Report

Author's Avatar
56 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Jan. 31, 2023

LexisNexis Risk Solutions Received the Highest Ratings Possible in 17 Criteria

ATLANTA, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions has been recognized as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Identity Verification Solutions, Q4 2022 report. Findings from the report stem from a 22-criteria evaluation across three categories: current offering, strategy and market presence.

LexisNexis_Risk_Solutions_Logo.jpg

LexisNexis Risk Solutions received scores of 5.0, the highest rating possible, in 17 of the evaluated criteria. According to the Forrester Research report, "With the rise of identity theft across all industries, identity verification (IDV) is becoming more central to the customer digital journey," and "LexisNexis Risk Solutions offers a comprehensive IDV solution."

Kimberly Sutherland, vice president of fraud and identity strategy for North America at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, said, "Forrester's ranking validates for us our commitment to enable trusted consumer interactions and fraud intelligence through a full suite of fraud risk, verification and authentication tools. As a result, our customers receive moment to moment, on-demand insights that enables them to fight fraud while providing a positive consumer experience."

LexisNexis Risk Solutions received the highest scores possible in the Current Offering category in 10 out of the 11 criteria. Forrester also gave the company the highest rating possible for five criteria within the Strategy category for product vision, execution roadmap, planned enhancements, delivery model and supporting products and services. According to the Forrester Research report, LexisNexis Risk Solutions has "a forward-looking product vision and execution roadmap" and is a good fit for "companies looking for an all-around IDV solution with decent geographical coverage."

The LexisNexis Risk Solutions vendor profile in the Forrester report reflects some the company's acquisitions in the fraud space over the past several years: ThreatMetrix®, ID Analytics® and Emailage®. Through these integrated capabilities and the more recent addition of advanced behavioral biometrics technology through its BehavioSec® acquisition, LexisNexis Risk Solutions provides its customers impactful insights with a suite of risk assessment and authentication tools.

Sutherland added, "We will continue innovating to develop risk-based identity and authentication solutions that protect clients from fraud and deliver an elegant customer experience. Our comprehensive product roadmap and the advanced capabilities of our fraud platform and portals keep us focused on future innovation while keeping rooted in solutions that help solve our customers' challenges and sustain their businesses."

Download the full Forrester Wave™: Identity Verification Solutions, Q4 2022 report.

Learn why Forrester Research Inc. ranked LexisNexis Risk Solutions as a leader for IDV. Explore our Identity Verification and Authentication Solutions.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions
LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com and www.relx.com.

Media Contact:

Marcy Theobald
LexisNexis® Risk Solutions
678.694.6681
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CL97714&sd=2023-01-31 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lexisnexis-risk-solutions-named-a-leader-in-identity-verification-solutions-q4-2022-report-301733902.html

SOURCE LexisNexis Risk Solutions

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL97714&Transmission_Id=202301310900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL97714&DateId=20230131
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.