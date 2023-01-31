PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group , the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced it will expand its suite of weekly options expiries for its E-mini Russell 2000 futures with the launch of Tuesday and Thursday weekly options on February 27, pending regulatory review. These new weekly options contracts will complement the existing Monday, Wednesday and Friday Weeklies, as well as End-of-Month and Quarterly options on Russell 2000 futures.

"As the demand for more short-dated options continues to grow, we are expanding our product suite to allow our clients to hedge or trade with enhanced flexibility around major market-moving events," said Paul Woolman, Executive Director of Equity Products at CME Group. "The expansion of these weekly options further builds on the deep liquidity established in E-mini Russell 2000 futures, which had record average daily volume of more than 241,000 contracts in 2022. We are proud to build on our partnership with FTSE Russell to provide market participants with a more cost-effective and efficient toolset to manage risk in the small-cap segment."

"We're pleased to build on our partnership with CME Group to address the marketplace's increased interest in short-dated contracts, offering greater precision and flexibility for trading the leading U.S. small-cap benchmark," said Shawn Creighton, Director of Index Derivatives Solutions at FTSE Russell. "The expanded suite of Weeklies adds even more granularity to clients' trading strategies, enabling them to accurately manage their market exposure throughout the week."

