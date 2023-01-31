PR Newswire

The GEI provides insight into an opaque area of ESG data reporting

BorgWarner has received the recognition four consecutive years

Index measures gender equality across equal pay & gender pay parity, leadership & talent pipeline, inclusive culture and more

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner today announced that it joins 484 other companies as a member of the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), a modified market capitalization-weighted index developed to gauge the performance of public companies dedicated to reporting gender-related data. This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and external brand.

The 2023 GEI reaches globally to represent 45 countries and regions, including firms headquartered in Luxembourg, Ecuador, and Kuwait for the first time. Member companies represent a variety of sectors, including financials, technology, and utilities, which continue to have the highest company representation in the index from 2022. This year marks the fourth consecutive time BorgWarner has been included on the highly respected list.

"At BorgWarner, we are guided by our beliefs, in which we honor integrity, strive for excellence, commit to responsibility, build on the power of collaboration and, perhaps most importantly, encourage and cultivate a diverse and inclusive environment," said Tania Wingfield, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, BorgWarner Inc. "Being included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the fourth year in a row is truly an honor and a testament to the commitment we have made as a company to remain steadfast in our beliefs and the work we have accomplished to create the safe, inclusive and diverse workplace that we continue to build upon."

"Congratulations to the companies that are included in the 2023 GEI," said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. "We continue to see an increase in both interest and membership globally, reflecting a shared goal of transparency in gender-related metrics."

BorgWarner submitted a social survey created by Bloomberg, in collaboration with subject matter experts globally. Those included on this year's index scored at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and the achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies.

Both the survey and the GEI are voluntary and have no associated costs. Bloomberg collected this data for reference purposes only. The index is not ranked. While all public companies are encouraged to disclose supplemental gender data for their company's investment profile on the Bloomberg Terminal, those that have a market capitalization of USD1 billion are eligible for inclusion in the Index.

For more information on the GEI and how to submit information for next year's index visit: https://www.bloomberg.com/gei. Bloomberg clients can access the GEI at {BGEI Index DES }.

For more information on Bloomberg's sustainable finance solutions, including the GEI, please visit: https://www.bloomberg.com/professional/sustainable-finance/. To see the complete list of 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index members, click here.

About BorgWarner

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. Today, we're accelerating the world's transition to eMobility — to help build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

About Bloomberg:

Bloomberg, the global business and financial information and news leader, gives influential decision makers a critical edge by connecting them to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas. The company's strength – delivering data, news and analytics through innovative technology, quickly and accurately – is the core of Bloomberg Professional Services. For more information, visit www.bloomberg.com or request a demo.

