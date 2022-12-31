Paducah Bank Expands Relationship with SEI for Cloud Migration and Services

Author's Avatar
56 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

OAKS, Pa., Jan. 31, 2023

SEI Sphere Provides Enterprise-wide Security Solution for IT

OAKS, Pa., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI® (NASDAQ: SEIC) today announced that Paducah Bank will expand its strategic partnership with SEI to migrate its core applications, platforms, and IT infrastructure to a Microsoft Azure cloud environment with SEI SphereSM. This migration will allow Paducah Bank to realize the full potential of cloud capabilities, while maintaining compliance with regulatory requirements, to scale its services on demand and meet clients' needs. Paducah Bank began utilizing SEI Sphere's managed services in November 2021.

Kelly LeNeave, Senior Vice President at Paducah Bank, said:

"Our selection process to vet a cloud service provider involved several stages. It was important to us to partner with a company that understands our industry and will deliver us a secure and compliant cloud environment. We are confident that leveraging SEI Sphere and the team's expertise—as both a financial services company and technology provider—will help drive our growth."

SEI Sphere's cloud services, coupled with cybersecurity and network operations, deliver a robust managed security service to provide Paducah Bank with visibility, resiliency, and scalability to help drive growth into the future. SEI Sphere's cloud services include:

  • Design and architecture
  • Migration services
  • Monitoring and resiliency (business continuity planning and disaster recovery)
  • Cloud security
  • Cost optimization
  • Regulation and compliance support

Steve Bomberger, Head of SEI Sphere, said:

"We're thrilled to expand our relationship with Paducah Bank to support its journey to the cloud. The evolution of technology and cloud capabilities continues to make compelling arguments for organizations of all sizes to move to the cloud when considering costs, data protection, and resiliency. We're proud to continue our relationship with Paducah Bank and provide a modernized infrastructure that propels their business forward."

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ: SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to solve problems, manage change and help protect assets—for growth today and in the future. As of Dec. 31, 2022, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.2 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

About SEI SphereSM

As a managed security services provider (MSSP), SEI Sphere provides comprehensive business solutions that deliver cybersecurity, network operations, and cloud services. Supporting and securing the evolving IT needs of today's regulated and fast-growing businesses, SEI Sphere helps them build and maintain a secure technology foundation. For more than 50 years, SEI has provided technology platforms and solutions that enable clients to focus on strategic initiatives and drive future growth. For more information, visit seic.com/sphere.

About Paducah Bank

Paducah Bank is an award-winning, locally owned bank with banking centers in six locations in Paducah and Louisville and employs more than 130 people. Paducah Bank received a 5-star rating from BauerFinancial, the nation's premier bank rating firm. In June, Paducah Bank was notified that it had earned the highest rating that BauerFinancial awards! The bank has earned this 5-star rating for 44 consecutive quarters! The bank also received the distinction of exceptional performance bank, a status reserved for banks that have earned Bauer's highest rating for 10 consecutive years! Paducah Bank was named as the #1 Best Place to Work in Kentucky among medium-sized companies and was chosen by the Wall Street Journal as one of the nation's Top 15 Small Workplaces. They were named Best Bank in the Paducah Sun Readers' Choice Awards from 2012-2021 and have won the Louisville Mayor's Worksite Wellness Award numerous times. In 2019, Paducah Bank won the Governor's Service Award and earlier this year won three Telly Awards.

Company Contact:

Media Contact:

Leslie Wojcik

Kerry Mullen

SEI

Vested

+1 610-676-4191

+1 917-765-8720

[email protected]

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=PH00387&sd=2023-01-31 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paducah-bank-expands-relationship-with-sei-for-cloud-migration-and-services-301734452.html

SOURCE SEI Investments Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH00387&Transmission_Id=202301310900PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH00387&DateId=20230131
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.