J.P. Morgan Asset Management Appoints Michael Conrath as Chief Retirement Strategist

57 minutes ago
NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023

Conrath to lead Retirement Insights team and drive retirement thought leadership agenda

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced the appointment of Michael Conrath as Chief Retirement Strategist, commencing February 1. In the role, Michael will define the firm's retirement research agenda and lead the Retirement Insights team, which serves as the engine for J.P. Morgan Asset Management's market-leading research, leveraging JPMorgan Chase's unique access to spending and saving data to improve retirement outcomes for all Americans. Based in New York, Michael will report to Dan Oldroyd, Portfolio Manager and Head of Target Date Strategies, J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

Michael has been with J.P. Morgan Asset Management for more than 11 years, most recently as Head of Education Savings where he co-created "College Planning Essentials", a powerful tool for guiding families toward college saving goals. Prior to joining the firm, Michael was wealth planning director at AllianceBernstein, where he spent more than a decade developing college savings, wealth transfer and retirement planning initiatives. He previously held similar roles at Morgan Stanley and New York Life.

"As one of the industry's foremost retirement providers, J.P. Morgan Asset Management continues to differentiate itself through data-fueled research, insights and thought leadership," said Dan Oldroyd, Portfolio Manager and Head of Target Date Strategies, J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "Michael's extensive track record of helping people save for college and retirement make him the perfect fit to lead our Retirement Insights program, designed to provide plan sponsors, financial professionals and individuals with the insights and tools they need to make informed retirement decisions."

J.P. Morgan Asset Management serves millions of DC plan participants, offering industry-leading insights such as the Guide to Retirement, Retirement by the Numbers, Guide to the Markets, Long-Term Capital Market Assumptions and spending and saving research in collaboration with the Employee Benefit Research Institute (EBRI). The firm also provides a one-stop-shop of digital tools and resources including Target Date Compass®, Core Menu EvaluatorSM and Price SmartSM.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $2.45 trillion (as of 12/31/2022), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information: www.jpmorganassetmanagement.com. J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the marketing name for the asset management businesses of JPMorgan Chase & Co., and its affiliates worldwide.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $3.7 trillion in assets and $292 billion in stockholders' equity as of December 31, 2022. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

