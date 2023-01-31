Twele Capital Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

5601 SMETANA DRIVE, SUITE 707 MINNETONKA, MN 55343

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 40 stocks valued at a total of $609.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Twele Capital Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Twele Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:EFA by 270,733 shares. The trade had a 2.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.33.

On 01/31/2023, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $70.855 per share and a market cap of $48.76Bil. The stock has returned -4.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a price-book ratio of 1.59.

During the quarter, Twele Capital Management, Inc. bought 271,251 shares of BATS:IEFA for a total holding of 307,556. The trade had a 2.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.8.

On 01/31/2023, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $66.465 per share and a market cap of $95.71Bil. The stock has returned -4.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a price-book ratio of 1.53.

Twele Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:IWB by 47,350 shares. The trade had a 1.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $218.33.

On 01/31/2023, iShares Russell 1000 ETF traded for a price of $221.89 per share and a market cap of $28.47Bil. The stock has returned -9.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a price-book ratio of 3.69.

During the quarter, Twele Capital Management, Inc. bought 67,340 shares of NAS:IEF for a total holding of 332,015. The trade had a 1.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $101.09.

On 01/31/2023, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $98.81999999999999 per share and a market cap of $24.64Bil. The stock has returned -10.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Twele Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:EEM by 175,791 shares. The trade had a 1.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.02.

On 01/31/2023, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $41.1 per share and a market cap of $26.21Bil. The stock has returned -13.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a price-book ratio of 1.58.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.