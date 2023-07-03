SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) (“SBA” and “Company”) announced it will release its fourth quarter results on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 after market close.

SBA will host a conference call on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 to discuss these results.

The call may be accessed as follows:

When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM (EST) Dial-in Number: 877-692-8955 Access Code: 5549447 Conference Name: SBA Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Replay Available: (866) 207-1041 – Access Code: 5924322 Scheduled to begin 2/21/2023 at 11:00 PM and end on 3/7/2023 at 12:00 AM (TZ: Eastern) Internet Access: www.sbasite.com

About SBA Communications Corporation

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 35,000 communications sites in sixteen markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines. SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. SBA is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization. For more information, please visit: www.sbasite.com.

