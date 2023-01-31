Narwhal Capital Management recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 161 stocks valued at a total of $752.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Narwhal Capital Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Narwhal Capital Management bought 16,340 shares of NYSE:LLY for a total holding of 17,198. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $316.83.

On 01/31/2023, Eli Lilly and Co traded for a price of $341.9 per share and a market cap of $324.87Bil. The stock has returned 40.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 52.04, a price-book ratio of 32.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 39.71 and a price-sales ratio of 10.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Narwhal Capital Management reduced their investment in NYSE:VZ by 101,951 shares. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.54.

On 01/31/2023, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $41.0752 per share and a market cap of $172.51Bil. The stock has returned -17.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-book ratio of 1.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.06 and a price-sales ratio of 1.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Narwhal Capital Management bought 18,879 shares of NAS:ADSK for a total holding of 23,296. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $202.07.

On 01/31/2023, Autodesk Inc traded for a price of $211.51 per share and a market cap of $45.64Bil. The stock has returned -15.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Autodesk Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 74.74, a price-book ratio of 50.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 45.55 and a price-sales ratio of 9.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Narwhal Capital Management bought 29,746 shares of NYSE:PM for a total holding of 71,673. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.37.

On 01/31/2023, Philip Morris International Inc traded for a price of $103.79 per share and a market cap of $160.90Bil. The stock has returned 6.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Philip Morris International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.52 and a price-sales ratio of 5.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Narwhal Capital Management bought 13,012 shares of NYSE:CAT for a total holding of 22,267. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $182.67.

On 01/31/2023, Caterpillar Inc traded for a price of $248.99 per share and a market cap of $129.58Bil. The stock has returned 25.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Caterpillar Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-book ratio of 8.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.97 and a price-sales ratio of 2.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

