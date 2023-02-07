Interactive+Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, today announced the launch of its new IBUSOPT order destination. With the dramatic increase in retail options trading, Interactive Brokers has launched this new order destination to help its retail and institutional clients achieve better price execution on their options trades.

IBUSOPT, a new order destination for US equity and index options, is designed to offer clients the opportunity to interact with IBKR SmartRoutedTM order flow and have their orders filled in between the National Best Bid/Offer (NBBO). The IBUSOPT destination helps traders execute options trades more efficiently and effectively and helps achieve better executions by providing traders with more control over their trades by supporting different order types.

IBUSOPT orders will wait for an offsetting order from another IB customer and will not be shown to the market.

The IBUSOPT-Pegged-to-Midpoint order type allows clients to peg their order to the midpoint of the bid-ask spread, meaning that the order will be executed at the midpoint of the NBBO, (the highest bid and the lowest ask). This order type helps traders get better prices by not having to pay the bid/ask spread.

The IBUSOPT-Pegged-to-Best order allows clients to peg their order and compete by one tick with the best bid or ask price available in the market. Traders who use this order type want to ensure that their order is executed at the most favorable prices, regardless of the market conditions.

IBUSOPT is available to all Interactive Brokers clients, including individual investors, advanced traders, Financial Advisors, Hedge Funds, and other institutional clients. The destination is available on the advanced Trader Workstation trading platform, offering a seamless and efficient trading experience.

"We are excited to be launching IBUSOPT, which is the latest addition to our cutting-edge trading technology," said Thomas Peterffy, Founder and Chairman of Interactive Brokers. "With the dramatic increase in retail options trading, we believe that this new order destination will help our clients achieve better execution prices on their US options trades, and we are confident that it will be a valuable tool for both retail traders and institutional investors. We are looking to expand this order type to encompass regions of strike prices with a one cancels all feature, in the near future."

For more information on IBUSOPT, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.interactivebrokers.com%2Fen%2Ftrading%2Forders%2Fibusopt-destination.php

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities and foreign exchange around the clock on over 150 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single unified platform to clients worldwide. We service individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. For the fifth consecutive year, Barron’s ranked Interactive Brokers #1 with 5 out of 5 stars in its March 25, 2022, Best Online Brokers Review.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005664/en/