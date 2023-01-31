Segantii Capital Management Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 374 stocks valued at a total of $2.37Bil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,897,823-share investment in NAS:CTXS. Previously, the stock had a 5.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $102.42 during the quarter.

On 01/31/2023, Citrix Systems Inc traded for a price of $103.9 per share and a market cap of $13.18Bil. The stock has returned -2.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Citrix Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 40.12, a price-book ratio of 15.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.81 and a price-sales ratio of 3.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 1,825,000-share investment in NYSE:SAIL. Previously, the stock had a 3.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $63.81 during the quarter.

On 01/31/2023, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc traded for a price of $65.23999999999999 per share and a market cap of $6.19Bil. The stock has returned 49.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 16.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -99.51 and a price-sales ratio of 12.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd reduced their investment in ARCA:XOP by 929,848 shares. The trade had a 3.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $131.05.

On 01/31/2023, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF traded for a price of $140.22 per share and a market cap of $4.36Bil. The stock has returned 34.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a price-book ratio of 1.82.

The guru sold out of their 4,400,000-share investment in NAS:MNDT. Previously, the stock had a 2.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.66 during the quarter.

On 01/31/2023, Mandiant Inc traded for a price of $22.98 per share and a market cap of $5.40Bil. The stock has returned 26.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mandiant Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.55, a price-book ratio of 3.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -17.04 and a price-sales ratio of 10.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 1,114,000 shares of NAS:ATVI for a total holding of 1,716,231. The trade had a 2.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.3.

On 01/31/2023, Activision Blizzard Inc traded for a price of $76.75 per share and a market cap of $60.07Bil. The stock has returned -2.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Activision Blizzard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-book ratio of 3.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.34 and a price-sales ratio of 8.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

