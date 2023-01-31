Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 30 stocks valued at a total of $158.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 19,775 shares in NYSE:APD, giving the stock a 3.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $247.56 during the quarter.

On 01/31/2023, Air Products & Chemicals Inc traded for a price of $314.6801 per share and a market cap of $69.86Bil. The stock has returned 13.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Air Products & Chemicals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-book ratio of 5.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.69 and a price-sales ratio of 5.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 58,960-share investment in NYSE:VZ. Previously, the stock had a 2.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.54 during the quarter.

On 01/31/2023, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $41.0752 per share and a market cap of $172.51Bil. The stock has returned -17.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-book ratio of 1.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.06 and a price-sales ratio of 1.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 60,210 shares in NYSE:USB, giving the stock a 1.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.27 during the quarter.

On 01/31/2023, U.S. Bancorp traded for a price of $48.7675 per share and a market cap of $74.66Bil. The stock has returned -12.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, U.S. Bancorp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-book ratio of 1.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.23 and a price-sales ratio of 3.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 103,875-share investment in NYSE:T. Previously, the stock had a 1.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $18.19 during the quarter.

On 01/31/2023, AT&T Inc traded for a price of $20.195 per share and a market cap of $143.95Bil. The stock has returned 10.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AT&T Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.25 and a price-sales ratio of 1.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.33, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 32,250 shares in NAS:MCHP, giving the stock a 1.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $65.68000000000001 during the quarter.

On 01/31/2023, Microchip Technology Inc traded for a price of $76.44 per share and a market cap of $42.04Bil. The stock has returned -0.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microchip Technology Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-book ratio of 6.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.58 and a price-sales ratio of 5.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

