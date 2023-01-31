Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 58 stocks valued at a total of $328.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC bought 22,948 shares of ARCA:SCHX for a total holding of 1,440,697. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.9.

On 01/31/2023, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $47.6634 per share and a market cap of $30.94Bil. The stock has returned -9.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a price-book ratio of 3.79.

During the quarter, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC bought 4,852 shares of ARCA:VO for a total holding of 210,955. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $208.25.

On 01/31/2023, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $217.5804 per share and a market cap of $53.51Bil. The stock has returned -6.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a price-book ratio of 2.74.

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VTIP by 16,997 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.61.

On 01/31/2023, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities traded for a price of $47.01 per share and a market cap of $15.69Bil. The stock has returned -1.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC bought 8,734 shares of ARCA:IJR for a total holding of 404,753. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.67.

On 01/31/2023, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $102.07 per share and a market cap of $70.12Bil. The stock has returned -2.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a price-book ratio of 1.78.

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:TFLO by 11,167 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.24.

On 01/31/2023, iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.57 per share and a market cap of $4.46Bil. The stock has returned 2.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

