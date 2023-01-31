Food 4 Less® to Welcome Ricky Stenhouse Jr., NASCAR Cup Series Driver to Meet and Greet Fans in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2023

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The season-opening NASCAR Cup Series exhibition race, the Busch Light Clash, returns to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum this weekend. To celebrate, your local Food 4 Less® has a car entered in the 150-Lap race with the JTG Daugherty Racing team.

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will race the No. 47 Food 4 Less/Velveeta® Camaro, and prior to that, he will be making an appearance at store location 1299 W. Artesia Blvd. in Gardena, CA on Friday, February 3rd from 4-5 PM Pacific to sign autographs for our consumers.

"Food 4 Less is excited to host Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at our Gardena location this week, and we invite the community to join us for a fun opportunity to meet Ricky, as well as connect with other fans from Los Angeles and all around the nation," said Bryan Kaltenbach, President, Food 4 Less/Foods Co.

"It's important to us to get into the community and meet our fans, and Food 4 Less is providing that opportunity along with our CPG (consumer packaged goods) partners," Stenhouse Jr. said.

"Last year, The Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum was totally new for everybody, and no one knew what to expect," Stenhouse Jr. continued. "Coming through the tunnel was one of the coolest things ever for me. We made the race, and it was nice to be able to do that because not everybody made it. We know it will be more intense this year especially since everyone knows what to expect. It's a great venue, and the crowd's electric. We're excited to be back in market for The Clash."

On Sunday, February 5th qualifying heat races being at 2 PM Pacific (5 PM ET) on FOX, MRN Radio and SiriusXM Satellite NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90). The 150-Lap Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum begins at 5 PM Pacific (8 PM ET) on the same networks.

About Food 4 Less:

We are dedicated to our purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™. Food 4 Less/Foods Co is more than 9,000 associates serving customers in 121 price-impact, warehouse-format supermarkets under the banners Food 4 Less in Southern California, Illinois and Indiana, and Foods Co in Central and Northern California. From the company's headquarters in Los Angeles County, Food 4 Less is a recognized leader in community service and giving. The company supports Kroger's Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative aimed at ending hunger in our communities and eliminating waste within our company by the year 2025. Food 4 Less is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co., (NYSE:KR), one of the world's largest retailers, based in Cincinnati, Ohio. For more information about Food 4 Less/Foods Co, please visit our websites at www.food4less.com and www.foodsco.com.

