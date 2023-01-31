PR Newswire
- Environmental grants awarded to 97 organizations across 8 states
- More than $400,000 donated to 35 organizations in Virginia
- Grants focus on environmental education and stewardship initiatives
RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has awarded $1.3 million in grant funding to 97 environmental organizations across eight states, including more than $400,000 to 35 organizations in Virginia.
This year's recipients will restore and preserve acres of wetlands, create parks and equestrian trails, provide free seeds to promote home gardening and pollinator conservation, purchase a river water cleaning vessel, increase oyster restoration efforts, enable high school students to use chemistry to recycle waste vegetable oil into biodiesel fuel and support many other exciting projects.
"Every day at Dominion Energy, we work hard to be good stewards of our environment," said Hunter A. Applewhite, president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. "We're proud to support these great organizations working toward a more sustainable future in the communities that we serve."
The competitive grants support projects that educate about environmental stewardship, protect and preserve habitat, and enhance or make nature more accessible. Some of this year's grants include:
- Ivy Creek Foundation, Charlottesville, VA to support ecological restoration at Ivy Creek Natural Area, which protects a diverse range of natural habitats common to the Virginia Piedmont.
- Teens With a Purpose – The Youth Movement, Norfolk, VA to fund the creation of 12 bimonthly pop-up farmer's markets at Purpose Park, a youth staffed community garden, which will educate the public on environmental stewardship & preservation of natural habitats and improving open spaces.
- Luther Jackson Middle School, Falls Church, VA to help construct an outdoor greenhouse/shed which will house an Aquaculture, Hydroponics and Vertical Farming operation. LJMS students engineer, build, maintain and innovate synthetic ecosystems using Engineering, Chemistry, Biology, and Math concepts. The tilapia, red-leaf lettuce, and tomatoes the Eco-Lab produces are given to the already existing LJMS pantry for distribution to needy families in the school community.
The full list of 2022 Environmental Stewardship Grants and additional program information are available at https://www.dominionenergy.com/envirogrants.
2022 Virginia Grant Recipients:
Organization Name
City
State
Program/Project Title
Albemarle High School
Charlottesville
VA
Water and Air Quality Education
Alleghany Highlands YMCA
Alleghany
VA
Special Needs Education and Sensory Trail
Appomattox County Public Schools
Appomattox
VA
Jump In To Watershed Education
Buckingham County Elementary School
Dillwyn
VA
Kids Care & Share Garden & Outdoor Classroom
Caroline County Public Schools
Milford
VA
Caroline High School Greenhouse Initiative
Earth Sangha
Annandale
VA
Dewey's Creek Riparian Restoration
Educate Fairfax
Falls Church
VA
Get2Green Garden and Outdoor Learning Guide
Elizabeth River Project
Norfolk
VA
Inclusive River Education
Fairfax Co. Park Foundation
Fairfax
VA
Fairfax County Park Authority, Blake Lane Park Ailanthus Replacement
Families Overcoming Obstacles Together
Hampton
VA
Community Learning Garden
Four Mile Run Conservatory
Alexandria
VA
Conservation Summer 2023 at Four Mile Run
Friends Of Dragon Run, Inc.
Gloucester
VA
Love a Dragon; Build a DREAM, Dragon Run Environmental Academy Mentorship
Friends of the James River Park
Richmond
VA
JRPS Guide Books
Friends of the Rappahannock
Fredericksburg
VA
Rappahannock River Oyster Restoration Partnership
Goochland Education Foundation
Goochland
VA
STEM in Nature - Outdoor Education Experience
Grafton Bethel Elementary
Grafton
VA
We Grow Kindness Here
Henricus Foundation
Chester
VA
Support for environment/history educational programs
Holton Elementary School PTA
Richmond
VA
Outdoor Learning Lab at the Holton Garden
Ivy Creek Foundation
Charlottesville
VA
Ecological Restoration at Ivy Creek Natural Area
Luther Jackson Middle School
Falls Church
VA
Aquaponics & Vertical Farming Ecosystems Lab (Eco-Lab)
Manassas City Public Schools
Manassas
VA
We All Live Downstream
Naturebridge
Triangle
VA
Environmental Education and Stewardship for Virginia Students in Prince William Forest Park
Nauticus Foundation
Norfolk
VA
Reimagine Nauticus - Harnessing the Wind: Wielding Nature's Energy
New Horizons Education Foundation
Hampton
VA
Mentorship Opportunities in Biological Sciences to Promote Environmental Stewardship
Northern Virginia Conservation Trust
Annandale
VA
Creating Public Access and Beautifying NVCT Nature Preserves
Rivanna Conservation Alliance, Inc.
Charlottesville
VA
Rivanna Watershed Experiential Education Project
Science Museum of Western Virginia
Roanoke
VA
Lab Jr
Southampton Academy
Courtland
VA
Nottoway River Trail and Low Ropes Project
St. Margaret's School
Tappahannock
VA
STREAM at St. Margaret's
Starbase Victory, Inc.
Portsmouth
VA
ENVIROBASE Core School Year Program
Teens With a Purpose (TWP) - The Youth Movement
Norfolk
VA
Purpose Park Farmers Market Project
Timber Lane Elementary School
Falls Church
VA
Timber Lane Outdoor Education Project
Trails For Youth
Springfield
VA
TYO Trailblazers - Outdoor Adven-tures in STEM
Wildlife Center of Virginia
Waynesboro
VA
Environmental Stewardship Grant Application 2022
Williamsburg-James City County Schools
Williamsburg
VA
WJCC Watershed Exploration - 5th Grade Students Investigating the Natural World
Over the last 17 years, the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has donated $40 million to a wide variety of environmental projects across its footprint.
About the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation
About 7 million customers in 15 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D). Through its Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, as well as EnergyShare and other programs, Dominion Energy contributed nearly $50 million in 2021 to community causes. The Foundation supports nonprofit causes that meet basic human needs, protect the environment, promote education, and encourage community vitality. Please visit www.DominionEnergy.com to learn more.
