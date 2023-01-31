PR Newswire

Environmental grants awarded to 97 organizations across 8 states

More than $400,000 donated to 35 organizations in Virginia

Grants focus on environmental education and stewardship initiatives

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has awarded $1.3 million in grant funding to 97 environmental organizations across eight states, including more than $400,000 to 35 organizations in Virginia.

This year's recipients will restore and preserve acres of wetlands, create parks and equestrian trails, provide free seeds to promote home gardening and pollinator conservation, purchase a river water cleaning vessel, increase oyster restoration efforts, enable high school students to use chemistry to recycle waste vegetable oil into biodiesel fuel and support many other exciting projects.

"Every day at Dominion Energy, we work hard to be good stewards of our environment," said Hunter A. Applewhite, president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. "We're proud to support these great organizations working toward a more sustainable future in the communities that we serve."

The competitive grants support projects that educate about environmental stewardship, protect and preserve habitat, and enhance or make nature more accessible. Some of this year's grants include:

Ivy Creek Foundation, Charlottesville, VA to support ecological restoration at Ivy Creek Natural Area, which protects a diverse range of natural habitats common to the Virginia Piedmont.

to support ecological restoration at Ivy Creek Natural Area, which protects a diverse range of natural habitats common to the Virginia Piedmont. Teens With a Purpose – The Youth Movement, Norfolk, VA to fund the creation of 12 bimonthly pop-up farmer's markets at Purpose Park, a youth staffed community garden, which will educate the public on environmental stewardship & preservation of natural habitats and improving open spaces.

to fund the creation of 12 bimonthly pop-up farmer's markets at Purpose Park, a youth staffed community garden, which will educate the public on environmental stewardship & preservation of natural habitats and improving open spaces. Luther Jackson Middle School, Falls Church, VA to help construct an outdoor greenhouse/shed which will house an Aquaculture, Hydroponics and Vertical Farming operation. LJMS students engineer, build, maintain and innovate synthetic ecosystems using Engineering, Chemistry, Biology, and Math concepts. The tilapia, red-leaf lettuce, and tomatoes the Eco-Lab produces are given to the already existing LJMS pantry for distribution to needy families in the school community.

The full list of 2022 Environmental Stewardship Grants and additional program information are available at https://www.dominionenergy.com/envirogrants.

2022 Virginia Grant Recipients:

Organization Name City State Program/Project Title Albemarle High School Charlottesville VA Water and Air Quality Education Alleghany Highlands YMCA Alleghany VA Special Needs Education and Sensory Trail Appomattox County Public Schools Appomattox VA Jump In To Watershed Education Buckingham County Elementary School Dillwyn VA Kids Care & Share Garden & Outdoor Classroom Caroline County Public Schools Milford VA Caroline High School Greenhouse Initiative Earth Sangha Annandale VA Dewey's Creek Riparian Restoration Educate Fairfax Falls Church VA Get2Green Garden and Outdoor Learning Guide Elizabeth River Project Norfolk VA Inclusive River Education Fairfax Co. Park Foundation Fairfax VA Fairfax County Park Authority, Blake Lane Park Ailanthus Replacement Families Overcoming Obstacles Together Hampton VA Community Learning Garden Four Mile Run Conservatory Alexandria VA Conservation Summer 2023 at Four Mile Run Friends Of Dragon Run, Inc. Gloucester VA Love a Dragon; Build a DREAM, Dragon Run Environmental Academy Mentorship Friends of the James River Park Richmond VA JRPS Guide Books Friends of the Rappahannock Fredericksburg VA Rappahannock River Oyster Restoration Partnership Goochland Education Foundation Goochland VA STEM in Nature - Outdoor Education Experience Grafton Bethel Elementary Grafton VA We Grow Kindness Here Henricus Foundation Chester VA Support for environment/history educational programs Holton Elementary School PTA Richmond VA Outdoor Learning Lab at the Holton Garden Ivy Creek Foundation Charlottesville VA Ecological Restoration at Ivy Creek Natural Area Luther Jackson Middle School Falls Church VA Aquaponics & Vertical Farming Ecosystems Lab (Eco-Lab) Manassas City Public Schools Manassas VA We All Live Downstream Naturebridge Triangle VA Environmental Education and Stewardship for Virginia Students in Prince William Forest Park Nauticus Foundation Norfolk VA Reimagine Nauticus - Harnessing the Wind: Wielding Nature's Energy New Horizons Education Foundation Hampton VA Mentorship Opportunities in Biological Sciences to Promote Environmental Stewardship Northern Virginia Conservation Trust Annandale VA Creating Public Access and Beautifying NVCT Nature Preserves Rivanna Conservation Alliance, Inc. Charlottesville VA Rivanna Watershed Experiential Education Project Science Museum of Western Virginia Roanoke VA Lab Jr Southampton Academy Courtland VA Nottoway River Trail and Low Ropes Project St. Margaret's School Tappahannock VA STREAM at St. Margaret's Starbase Victory, Inc. Portsmouth VA ENVIROBASE Core School Year Program Teens With a Purpose (TWP) - The Youth Movement Norfolk VA Purpose Park Farmers Market Project Timber Lane Elementary School Falls Church VA Timber Lane Outdoor Education Project Trails For Youth Springfield VA TYO Trailblazers - Outdoor Adven-tures in STEM Wildlife Center of Virginia Waynesboro VA Environmental Stewardship Grant Application 2022 Williamsburg-James City County Schools Williamsburg VA WJCC Watershed Exploration - 5th Grade Students Investigating the Natural World

Over the last 17 years, the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has donated $40 million to a wide variety of environmental projects across its footprint.

About the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation

About 7 million customers in 15 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D). Through its Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, as well as EnergyShare and other programs, Dominion Energy contributed nearly $50 million in 2021 to community causes. The Foundation supports nonprofit causes that meet basic human needs, protect the environment, promote education, and encourage community vitality. Please visit www.DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

