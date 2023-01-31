Kroger and Kellogg Team Up to Take Top Honors in Cook-off to Benefit the FMI Foundation

CINCINNATI, Jan. 31, 2023

Foundation focuses on research and education related to health and wellbeing

CINCINNATI, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), America's grocer and Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), today announced their team of chefs took home the Gold Mitt Award for Best Theme Execution in the FMI (Food Marketing Institute) Foundation's Stir it Up! live cooking competition held at the FMI Midwinter Executive Conference in Orlando, Florida. Retailers and suppliers faced off to create the best family meal and theme. Kroger Our Brands Chef Mike Florea and Kellogg Company Chefs Matt Jost and Becca Kapela brought home top honors with their award-winning menu and theme.

"Nothing brings people together quite like food and a good cause," said Kroger Chef Mike Florea. "It was an honor to team up with Kellogg to create a bold family meal that inspires togetherness and supports the FMI Foundation's programs on food safety and nutrition. With outstanding competition from our fellow chefs, we are proud to have curated a menu that highlights several of our respective brands and creates dishes that are easy and affordable for shoppers across the country."

The event raised more than $730,000, with all proceeds supporting the FMI Foundation, that is dedicated to delivering vital research and education to address food safety, health and nutrition concerns.

"Collaborating with Kroger to get creative with our foods for the benefit of others was absolutely fantastic," said Erin Riggs, Vice President of the Kroger team for Kellogg. "Events like this perfectly complement our purpose of creating better days and a place at the table for everyone."

The indomitable chef team wowed the audience of judges with a sweet and savory menu inspired by bold flavors that featured five dishes, including:

  • Birria stew with Private Selection® pork loin and apple and avocado pico
  • Cheez-It sope with Morning Star chick'n tinga and avocado salad
  • Kroger refried beans and cilantro lime rice with ranchero sauce
  • Churros with salted caramel filling and strawberry milkshake cereal milk whipped cream
  • Boozy churro Eggo Nog milkshake with a toasted waffle stick

At-home chefs can recreate the award-winning menu with complete recipes found here, featuring customer brand favorites such as:

  • Cheez-It®
  • Eggo®
  • Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®
  • Kroger
  • Kroger Mercado
  • Morning Star Farms®
  • Pringles®
  • Private Selection®
  • Kellogg's Rice Krispies®
  • Simple Truth®

Customers can get their favorite Kroger and Kellogg brands through Kroger Pickup or delivered using Boost by Kroger Plus, the annual grocery delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the Boost by Kroger Plus membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99 a month.

About Kroger
At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

About Kellogg Company
At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better DaysESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

