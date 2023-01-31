WT Asset Management Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 8 stocks valued at a total of $221.00Mil. The top holdings were PDD(39.22%), JD(18.17%), and TCOM(13.19%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WT Asset Management Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, WT Asset Management Ltd bought 811,095 shares of NAS:PDD for a total holding of 1,137,775. The trade had a 44.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.13.

On 01/31/2023, Pinduoduo Inc traded for a price of $98.90000000000001 per share and a market cap of $125.05Bil. The stock has returned 65.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pinduoduo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-book ratio of 9.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.74 and a price-sales ratio of 7.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 214,824-share investment in NAS:TSLA. Previously, the stock had a 33.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $279.27 during the quarter.

On 01/31/2023, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $168.12 per share and a market cap of $530.88Bil. The stock has returned -46.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 51.95, a price-book ratio of 13.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 31.30 and a price-sales ratio of 7.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

WT Asset Management Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:LI by 163,481 shares. The trade had a 4.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.16.

On 01/31/2023, Li Auto Inc traded for a price of $24.51 per share and a market cap of $23.92Bil. The stock has returned -7.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Li Auto Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -90.35 and a price-sales ratio of 4.17.

The guru sold out of their 1,501,410-share investment in NAS:TCOM. Previously, the stock had a 13.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.33 during the quarter.

On 01/31/2023, Trip.com Group Ltd traded for a price of $37.54 per share and a market cap of $24.09Bil. The stock has returned 40.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Trip.com Group Ltd has a price-book ratio of 1.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 228.50 and a price-sales ratio of 8.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 439,244-share investment in NAS:HTHT. Previously, the stock had a 5.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.34 during the quarter.

On 01/31/2023, H World Group Ltd traded for a price of $48.06 per share and a market cap of $15.26Bil. The stock has returned 21.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, H World Group Ltd has a price-book ratio of 12.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1019.38 and a price-sales ratio of 7.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

