LAS VEGAS, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shyft Group ( SHYF), the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets, will attend the logistics- and supply chain-focused expo Manifest 2023 in Las Vegas, Nev., from January 31 to February 2. Eric Fisher, senior vice president and general manager of Shyft Innovations, will speak on the panel “Refueling Transportation to Reduce Emissions” at 10:55 a.m. PST on Thursday, February 2.



“As the parcel delivery industry moves quickly to more sustainable operations through electrification, Blue Arc provides the only truly commercial-grade solution,” said Fisher. “Last mile fleets are a natural fit for EV with established routes and regen capabilities at low speed.”

The Shyft Group’s display, located in booth #V6 of the expo hall, will feature the fully reimagined, all-electric Class 3 walk-in delivery van from Blue Arc™ EV Solutions.

The Blue Arc delivery van is a 100% battery-powered Class 3 electric commercial delivery vehicle designed for high-frequency, last-mile delivery fleets. A spacious cargo area features 635-800 cubic feet of storage and offers a choice of vocational packages specifically designed for functionality.

The delivery van also features an integrated solar roof package and lightweight aluminum honeycomb shelving package that is 175 lbs. lighter than typical. The lightweight aluminum and composite body offer higher durability against scratches and dents. With a cargo area ranging from 14’ to 18’ in length and a payload capacity of up to 5,000 lbs., Shyft customers can maximize productivity and minimize cost of ownership, including fuel and maintenance costs.

Blue Arc has integrated the latest in proven vehicle and driver safety technology such as 360-degree cameras, large in-dash HD camera displays, lane departure and proximity sensors, and keyless and automated entry. Designed with the driver’s comfort and productivity in mind, the delivery van is easy to drive and easy to enter and exit for last-mile deliveries with multi-stop routes.

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles & Services™ and Shyft Specialty Vehicles™. Today, its family of brands includes Blue Arc™ EV Solutions, Utilimaster®, Royal Truck Body™, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us™, Spartan RV Chassis™, Red Diamond™ Aftermarket Solutions, and Builtmore Contract Manufacturing™. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 3,800 employees and contractors across campuses and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales of $992 million in 2021. Learn more about The Shyft Group at TheShyftGroup.com.

