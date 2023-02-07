ST PETER PORT, GUERNSEY / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / Goodbody Health Limited (AQSE:GDBY)(OTCQB:GDBYF) ("Goodbody" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has made significant progress with extending its phlebotomy services. The Company has signed 4 phlebotomy contracts with other testing suppliers who wish to use Goodbody Clinics as a phlebotomy partner. These initial partners are:

Rainbow Laboratories https://www.rainbowlabs.co.uk

Ted's Health https://www.tedshealth.com

Omnos https://www.omnos.me

Vitall https://vitall.co.uk

This is a service the Company can offer due to the network of 90 phlebotomy clinics it has been able to build over the last two years both geographically and the deployment of extensive technical developments. The Company is excited to integrate with additional providers in the space this year.

Furthermore, clinics now can now book blood tests for their own patients easily through the Goodbody portal giving greater access to testing and better trade margins. This reduces the dependency on Goodbody Clinic's direct-to-consumer online model.

George Thomas, Chief Executive Officer, said: "We are very excited about all the opportunities available to us and our expanding network of phlebotomists to support customers with their health and wellbeing through offering more options for blood testing. As we have found from speaking to many providers and institutions in the space both in the finger-prick and venous draw markets, access to local clinics to take good quality blood draws has held back their access and growth, providing this service via our network gives us immediate growth and revenue opportunities. Marrying technology and healthcare services is a key part of strategy in 2023, and this is just the start".

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement

The Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis and further information regarding the Company can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. All press releases, financial information and other publicly reported information is published on the company website at https://goodbodyhealth.com . If you want push notifications to know when anything is published or to receive other relevant information in future please register here https://goodbodyhealth.com/news-items/

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Contact Information:

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Goodbody Health's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes" "plan is" or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur", "will be achieved" or "shortly". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include but are not limited to: all the opportunities available to us and our expanding network of phlebotomists to support customers with their health and wellbeing through offering more options for blood testing.

Although Goodbody Health believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements.

Goodbody Health does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: GoodbodyHealth Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/737301/Goodbody-Health-Progress-Update-Phlebotomy-Services



