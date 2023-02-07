Global Industrial Announces Appointment of Tom Suozzi to Board of Directors

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / Global Industrial Company (

NYSE:GIC, Financial), a value-added national distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, today announced that Tom Suozzi has been appointed as an independent member to the Company's Board of Directors, effective January 30, 2023. Mr. Suozzi fills the vacancy on the Board of Directors resulting from the retirement of Lawrence Reinhold, who retired as a director of the Company effective as of January 30, 2023. Mr. Suozzi has been appointed to serve on the Board's Nominating/Corporate Governance Committee and the Compensation Committee.

Mr. Suozzi most recently served as the U.S. Representative for New York's 3rd Congressional District from 2017-2023, and previously served as mayor of his hometown, Glen Cove, New York from 1994-2001, and as Nassau County Executive from 2002-2009. In 2010, Mr. Suozzi worked as a senior advisor to investment banking firm Lazard and as of counsel at Harris Beach law firm. Prior to his time in elected office, Mr. Suozzi worked as a litigator for Shearman & Sterling, law clerk to the Chief Judge of the Eastern District of New York, and an auditor for Arthur Andersen & Co. He is trained as an attorney and CPA.

Richard Leeds, Executive Chairman of Global Industrial Company, said, "Tom brings a wealth of public sector expertise to the Board which we value both from an industry and governance perspective. We look forward to benefiting from his contributions. I would like to thank Larry for his years of service to the Company. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

About Global Industrial Company
Global Industrial Company (

NYSE:GIC, Financial), through its operating subsidiaries, is a value-added distributor. For more than 70 years, Global Industrial has gone the extra mile for its customers and offers more than a million industrial and MRO products, including its own Global Industrial Exclusive Brands™. With extensive product knowledge and a solutions-based approach, Global Industrial helps customers solve problems and be more successful. At Global Industrial, "We can supply that®".

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of that term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). Additional written or oral forward-looking statements may be made by Global Industrial Company, from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or otherwise. Any such statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections. These statements are made as of the date hereof, and are not guarantees of future performance. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the foregoing or any other forward-looking statements as a result of new information or new or future developments, except as otherwise required by law.

