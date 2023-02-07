Harris Williams Advises Magaya Corporation on its Recapitalization by Apax Digital

Harris+Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Magaya Corporation (Magaya), a portfolio company of LLR Partners (LLR), on its recapitalization from funds advised by Apax Digital, the growth equity arm of Apax Partners (Apax). Magaya is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain automation and logistics software for freight forwarders, customs brokers, and other international logistics providers. The transaction was led by Andy+Leed, Erik+Szyndlar, Ryan+Costa, Colin Chapin and Sean McGann of the Harris Williams Technology+Group.

“International logistics is undergoing an industry-wide digital transformation, and Magaya is playing a central role in helping freight forwarders become more agile and resilient through its modern digital freight platform,” said Andy Leed, a managing director at Harris Williams. “It was a pleasure working with CEO Gary Nemmers, Magaya’s co-founders, and management on this transaction, and we are excited to see what the company accomplishes in their continued partnership with LLR and with their new partner Apax Digital.”

“This investment represents another high-profile transaction for Harris Williams within the broader supply chain and logistics technology sector,” said Ryan Costa, a director at Harris Williams. “The rapidly changing global trade environment, which is characterized by growing trade volumes, increasing complexity, and ongoing diversification away from single-sourced supply chains, is not only driving strong demand for Magaya’s solutions, but also fueling investment activity across the broader market. We expect strong investor and corporate buyer interest to continue as these trends create new challenges for organizations.”

Magaya is a modern digital freight platform that accelerates growth with flexible, interoperable, and modular cloud-based solutions designed to optimize and digitize end-to-end logistics operations and customer experience. Whether used together as an integrated digital freight platform or independently, Magaya solutions enable freight forwarders, custom brokers, and other international logistics providers to automate complex and redundant processes, enhance the customer experience, optimize productivity, extend their reach, and grow their revenues. The company is headquartered in Miami and operates an additional office in the Philippines.

LLR is a private equity firm investing in technology and healthcare businesses. The company collaborates with its portfolio companies to identify and execute on key growth initiatives and help create long-term value. Founded in 1999 and with more than $5 billion raised across six funds, LLR is a flexible provider of equity capital for growth, recapitalizations, and buyouts.

The Apax Digital Funds specialize in growth equity and growth buyout investments in high-growth enterprise software, consumer internet, and technology-enabled services companies worldwide. The Apax Digital team leverages Apax's deep tech investing expertise, global platform, and specialized operating experts, to enable technology companies and their management teams to accelerate the achievement of their full potential.

Apax is a leading global private equity advisory firm. For 50 years, Apax has worked to inspire growth and ideas that transform businesses. The firm has raised and advised funds with aggregate commitments of more than $60 billion. These funds provide long-term equity financing to build and strengthen world-class companies.

Harris+Williams is a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services. Clients worldwide rely on us to help unlock value in their business and turn ambitious goals into reality. We approach every engagement with boundless collaboration, pooling expertise and relationships across industries and geographies to uncover the unique story of each company. For over 30 years, our clients have trusted us to think strategically, execute precisely, and deliver premium outcomes through M&A.

Technology is ubiquitous in today’s global economy, with most sectors and industries rapidly adopting software and data solutions as companies seek to increase competitiveness and enhance productivity. Led by seasoned and passionate professionals with strong vertical and horizontal experience, the Harris Williams Technology+Group partners with both growth capital and private equity investors as well as company leaders around the globe. Our clients rely on us to navigate the ever-evolving technology M&A landscape. Our Technology Group has deep expertise across application and vertical software as well as technology and data services.

Harris Williams LLC is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is a private limited company incorporated under English law with its registered office at 8th Floor, 20 Farringdon Street, London EC4A 4AB, UK, registered with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales (registration number 07078852). Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH is registered in the commercial register of the local court of Frankfurt am Main, Germany, under HRB 107540. The registered address is Bockenheimer Landstrasse 33-35, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany (email address: [email protected]). Geschäftsführer/Directors: Jeffery H. Perkins, Paul Poggi. (VAT No. DE321666994). Harris Williams is a trade name under which Harris Williams LLC, Harris Williams & Co. Ltd and Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH conduct business.

