Online wealth management platform CI+Direct+Investing announces a collaboration with CacheFlo, a fintech specializing in behaviour-based education and tools, to help Canadians overcome the “knowing-doing gap” when it comes to saving and investing.

CI Direct Investing, a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp., and CacheFlo have created two simple and interactive lessons to help Canadians better understand their saving and investing options. The lessons are available through CacheFlo’s Winton app, which helps users keep their spending on track by simplifying their finances.

“Rising interest rates and inflation have made it even more difficult to save and invest,” said Kambiz Vatan-Abadi, President of CI Direct Investing. “Add in questions about how to invest, what accounts to use, such as RRSP or TFSA, and you can see how easy it is for people to put off taking action. So we developed these lessons as part of our mission to make saving and investing as easy and worry free as possible.”

CI Direct Investing collaborated with CacheFlo because of its unique, practical approach to financial education. The lessons were based on the questions most frequently asked by CI Direct Investing clients and the firm’s most-read articles.

“Learning new facts and changing behaviour are two different things,” said Stephanie Holmes-Winton, CacheFlo Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “This knowing-doing gap is why financial literacy efforts are often ineffective. We take it one step further by combining eLearning with technology and tools that allow people to make immediate changes to their financial behaviour and improve their lives.”

As part of the relationship, CI Direct Investing is able to offer clients complimentary access to CacheFlo’s Winton app, which allows users to build a personal financial profile and receive personalized, easy-to-understand guidance about how much to reasonably save, invest or spend each month.

“We appreciate CacheFlo’s tools for their emphasis on effective cash flow management, which is critical in ensuring that money is available to save and invest for important goals and priorities,” said Mr. Vatan-Abadi.

About CacheFlo

CacheFlo is a Canadian behaviour-based financial literacy company that makes it easier for people to act on what they learn about money. CacheFlo’s eLearning and behaviour-based tools allow both professional and individual learners to act on new financial knowledge as they go. As a learner’s life or business changes, they can update their profile and quickly review concepts to keep them on track. CacheFlo’s tools and eLearning can be accessed through participating financial professionals and institutions and employee financial wellness programs.

About CI Direct Investing

CI Direct Investing is an online wealth management platform with a high standard of client care. CI Direct Investing provides easy online investment portfolios and digital financial planning services, as well as a no-fee high interest savings account. CI Direct Investing pairs its technology with personalized advice from portfolio managers/wealth advisors and financial planners with relevant credentials, such as CFP® professionals. CI Direct Investing is a subsidiary of CI+Financial+Corp. (TSX: CIX), an integrated global asset and wealth management company with approximately $375.8 billion in assets as at December 31, 2022.Learn more at cidirectinvesting.com.

CI Direct Investing is a registered business name of WealthBar Financial Services Inc. (“WealthBar”), a registered portfolio manager under the securities legislation in all provinces and territories in Canada.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005256/en/