MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Iridium Communications (Nasdaq: IRDM) today unveiled the most capable, ultra-portable solution for truly global connections to all smartphones, tablets and laptops – a new class of personal satellite communication device called the Iridium GO! exec™. Built for the professional but made for everyone, the Iridium GO! exec provides a natural extension of your world off-the-grid to send and receive email, use chat or office applications, make phone calls, share pictures, post to social media or get help in an emergency.

Building upon the success of the original Iridium GO!®, introduced in 2014, the Iridium GO! exec is based on Iridium Certus® technology and provides faster data speeds at a size, weight, power and price-point unheard of in the satellite industry. It's ideal for connecting remote workers, NGO personnel, government employees, first responders, GA pilots, sailors and everyday adventurers, helping them to stay connected and productive from anywhere.

The Iridium GO! exec's ultra-portability means it can fit in a backpack, on the glareshield of a personal aircraft, be easily carried from the boat to the beach or from the jeep into the field. Multiple users can wirelessly connect their smart devices over Wi-Fi or by using the built-in ethernet port to connect wired devices to the internet.

"When we launched the Iridium GO! nine years ago, our vision was to allow anyone with a smartphone to stay connected when they were off the grid," said Iridium CEO Matt Desch. "We've now turbocharged that capability with the Iridium GO! exec. There's nothing like this device for businesses, governments or consumers that want to stay productive beyond terrestrial coverage."

Loaded with new features, the Iridium GO! exec can function as a standalone device to make calls using its built-in speakerphone or initiate an SOS call if the user's smart device runs out of power. It works with popular messaging, email, and other native applications well known to users. With a very capable battery, it provides extended usage on the go and can even be used as a power bank to charge a smartphone or tablet directly with a dedicated USB-C power output. The device also comes with an application manager that makes it easy to have the best experience possible by choosing what apps you want to use, prioritizing their connections and setting time and data limits to help companies and individuals stay within budget.

Custom applications can also be developed for the Iridium GO! exec using an Iridium-provided API, with developers already working on Iridium GO! exec versions of some apps popular with Iridium GO! users. An external antenna and fixed-install kit for boats and remote locations is also available to order, with additional accessories expected in the coming months.

Iridium Communications Inc.

Iridium® is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. In 2019, the company completed a generational upgrade of its satellite network and launched its new specialty broadband service, Iridium Certus®. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Va., U.S.A., and its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol IRDM. For more information about Iridium products, services and partner solutions, visit www.iridium.com.

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding Iridium's expectations with respect to the timing of introduction and capabilities of the Iridium GO! exec device and related services. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words "anticipates," "may," "can," "believes," "expects," "projects," "intends," "likely," "will," "to be" and other expressions that are predictions or indicate future events, trends or prospects. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Iridium to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties regarding Iridium's ability to maintain the health, capacity and content of its satellite constellation, and the development of and market for Iridium's products and services, as well as general industry and economic conditions, and competitive, legal, governmental and technological factors. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements include those factors listed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 17, 2022, and the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, filed with the SEC on October 20, 2022, as well as other filings Iridium makes with the SEC from time to time. There is no assurance that Iridium's expectations will be realized. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Iridium's underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected, estimated or projected. Iridium's forward-looking statements are based on information available to it as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release, and Iridium undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

