Gloria B. Herndon to chair group of distinguished leaders in business and politics

Establishment of Strategic Advisory Board provides renowned leadership and business development expertise in Africa and the Middle East as Visium introduces its proprietary technologies throughout the Region

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / Visium Technologies, Inc, ("Visium" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:VISM), a global cybersecurity and analytics company, announced today the formation of its Africa Business Development Advisory Board, and the appointments of Dr. Gloria B. Herndon, Dr. Lassina Zerbo, Ambassador Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, Ambassador Joseph Huggins, and Bizuayehu Admasuu as its inaugural members.

Mark Lucky, Chief Executive Officer of Visium Technologies, commented, "The establishment of our Africa Business Development Advisory Board is an exciting development for the Company. As we continue to pursue significant opportunities for our TruContext technology platform, it is important that we have strategic guidance from individuals with a diverse background of expertise to support our initiatives in Africa. Drs. Herndon and Zerbo, along with Ambassador Spio-Garbrah, Mr. Admasuu, and Ambassador Huggins bring significant experience, expertise, and key relationships in their respective fields that we are confident will advance our strategy in the Middle East and Africa, by building our revenue base, and by supporting the digital transformation of these regions. We are honored to have this group of business veterans working with us".

Mr. Lucky continued, "Growth in the African tech ecosystem is accelerating and we are positioned to benefit from this exponential growth. Africa's tech ecosystem is projected to grow from an estimated $115 billion in 2022 to $712 billion by 2050, according to Endeavor Nigeria. At the U.S.-Africa Business Forum in December 2022 in Washington, DC, as part of the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit, President Biden announced the launch of a new "Digital Transformation with Africa" (DTA) initiative. This initiative plans to invest over $350 million and facilitate over $450 million in financing for Africa to support the African Union's Digital Transformation Strategy. The transformation of Africa's digital ecosystem represents a significant market opportunity for Visium, in both the commercial and government sectors. The Africa Business Development Advisory Board is providing the guidance for Visium to successfully develop these markets".

Dr. Gloria B Herndon, Chairperson

CEO of GBGroup Global, with over 50 years of successful diplomatic and business experience on the African Continent, the Middle East, and the Caribbean.Dr. Herndon has served on boards with The Smithsonian, Corporate Advisory Board of Office Depot, former American Express board member, National HeadStart Associations, NAFEO, American Association of Community College, Association of Community College Trustee and US Angola Chamber of CommerceDr Herndon attended Southern Illinois University, earned a Masters and a PhdD in International Economics and Law from Johns Hopkins University, where she was also recognized as a Rockefeller Fellow and also worked at the Brookings Institute, and was a member of the Council on Foreign Relations at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Dr. Lassina Zerbo

Served as Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization, and the Prime Minister of Burkina Faso. Dr. Zerbo was the Co-chair of the Global Agenda Council (GAC) on Nuclear Security for the World Economic Forum.

PhD in Geophysics from the Université de Paris XI, France.

Mr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah

Founder and Chairman of African Business Communication, established in 1995.

He is the former Minister for Trade and Industry of Ghana. He was formerly Minister of Communications, Minister of Education and Acting Minister of Mines & Energy. He also previously served as Ghana's ambassador to the United States and Mexico.

He is a former CEO of the Commonwealth Telecommunications Organization (CTO) based in London. Spio-Garbrah is Chairman of the African Business Centre for Developing Education (ABCDE), based in Ghana. He has also been a Chairman/CEO of several Pan-African non-governmental organizations, CEO of a church, and has held senior positions in the world of banking and financial services. He serves as chairman for Solarfi, a renewable energy company.

Ambassador Joseph Huggins

Former U.S. Ambassador to Botswana and served at U.S. embassies in Guinea, Jordan, Kenya, and Togo. He served as the U.S. State Department's Special Representative to the Southern Africa Development Community, composed of 14 countries in southern Africa.

After retiring from U.S. Government service in 2006, Mr. Huggins established the Consulting firm, The Huggins Group, LLC (THG). The firm provides Strategic Advice and Intelligence Research to U.S. companies interested in trade and investment opportunities in Africa and the Middle East.

Mr. Bizuayehu Admasuu

With a focus on the African, UAE, and Indian markets, Mr. Admasuu has built a reputation as a trusted advisor and partner for companies looking to expand and thrive in these regions.

His firm is a leading business development consultancy in Africa, UAE and India, assisting businesses in creating partnerships, identifying new business opportunities and building lasting relationships with key stakeholders.

About Visium Technologies, Inc.

Visium Technologies (OTC PINK:VISM) is a cyber security solutions provider that uses graph database technology to deliver an analytics-driven, risk-based approach to cybersecurity that provides context to data so that users can make intelligent decisions in real time. Built for the US Army Cyber Command by MITRE Corporation (CyGraph), and then further developed by Visium, our world class TruContextTM technology provides visualization, advanced cyber monitoring intelligence, data modeling, analytics and automation to help reduce risk, simplify cyber security and deliver better security outcomes. TruContextTM plugs the gaps left by other security tools.

For more information please visit www.visiumtechnologies.com and our YouTube Channel.

Safe Harbor Statement: Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to future events and performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, whether the reverse stock split will be beneficial to the Company and its shareholders, any inability to meet the NYSE American continued listing standards in the future for any reason, and those other factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any responsibility to update forward-looking statements is expressly disclaimed.

