LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) (d/b/a "Sky Technologies") SKYX a highly disruptive platform technology company with more than 60 issued and pending patents globally with a mission to make homes and buildings become safe and smart as the new standard, today announced that it will showcase the Company's award-winning, revolutionary SkyPlug Smart product at the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) International Builder's Show in Las Vegas, Nevada from January 31 - February 2, 2023 at Central Hall booth C7919.

At the event, management will present to home builders as part of the process of launching its new SkyPlug Smart revolutionary ceiling plug. SkyPlug Smart recently won five awards from leading technology publications at CES in addition to the Company's recent approvals and recognitions from leading U.S. building safety and standardization organizations such as the NEC (National Electrical Code), ANSI / NEMA (American National Standards Institute / National Electrical Manufacturers Association) and the AIA (American Institute of Architects).

"I look forward to attending the NAHB International Builder's Show, the premier home builder's show nationally, to showcase our SkyPlug Smart product capabilities," said Rani Kohen, Founder and Executive Chairman of SKYX Platforms Corp. "Our attendance at this event follows up on our recent success at CES 2023 and Lightovation, a leading U.S. lighting industry show."

About SKYX Platforms Corp.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the standard.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 60 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at https://SKYXPlatforms.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and include statements relating to the Company's ability to successfully launch, commercialize, develop additional features and achieve market acceptance of its smart products and technologies, including commencement of presales, the Company's efforts and ability to drive the adoption of Sky's Plug Smart Platforms into multi-family residential buildings and communities and adoption by hotels, ability to capture market share, ability to execute on any sales and licensing opportunities, ability to achieve code mandatory status for the SkyPlug, and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, the American National Standards Institute's (ANSI) and the National Electrical Manufacturers Association's (NEMA) vote for the standardization of the Company's weight-bearing plug and outlet/receptacle for ceilings does not guarantee approval by the National Fire Protection Association's (NFPA) Committee on the National Electrical Code (which consists of multiple code-making panels and a technical correlating committee and develops the National Electrical Code (NEC)) or any other trade or regulatory organization and does not guarantee that any of the Company's products will become National Electrical Code (NEC)-code mandatory in any jurisdiction, or that any of the Company's current or future products or technologies will be adopted by any state, country, or municipality, within any specific timeframe or at all.

