SKYX to Showcase its Revolutionary SkyPlug Smart for Ceilings at the NAHB International Builder's Show in Las Vegas, NV

Author's Avatar
31 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) (d/b/a "Sky Technologies") SKYX a highly disruptive platform technology company with more than 60 issued and pending patents globally with a mission to make homes and buildings become safe and smart as the new standard, today announced that it will showcase the Company's award-winning, revolutionary SkyPlug Smart product at the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) International Builder's Show in Las Vegas, Nevada from January 31 - February 2, 2023 at Central Hall booth C7919.

At the event, management will present to home builders as part of the process of launching its new SkyPlug Smart revolutionary ceiling plug. SkyPlug Smart recently won five awards from leading technology publications at CES in addition to the Company's recent approvals and recognitions from leading U.S. building safety and standardization organizations such as the NEC (National Electrical Code), ANSI / NEMA (American National Standards Institute / National Electrical Manufacturers Association) and the AIA (American Institute of Architects).

"I look forward to attending the NAHB International Builder's Show, the premier home builder's show nationally, to showcase our SkyPlug Smart product capabilities," said Rani Kohen, Founder and Executive Chairman of SKYX Platforms Corp. "Our attendance at this event follows up on our recent success at CES 2023 and Lightovation, a leading U.S. lighting industry show."

About SKYX Platforms Corp.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the standard.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 60 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at https://SKYXPlatforms.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Our estimates of the addressable market for our products may prove to be incorrect. The projected demand for our products could materially differ from actual demand. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and include statements relating to the Company's ability to successfully launch, commercialize, develop additional features and achieve market acceptance of its smart products and technologies, including commencement of presales, the Company's efforts and ability to drive the adoption of Sky's Plug Smart Platforms into multi-family residential buildings and communities and adoption by hotels, ability to capture market share, ability to execute on any sales and licensing opportunities, ability to achieve code mandatory status for the SkyPlug, and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, the American National Standards Institute's (ANSI) and the National Electrical Manufacturers Association's (NEMA) vote for the standardization of the Company's weight-bearing plug and outlet/receptacle for ceilings does not guarantee approval by the National Fire Protection Association's (NFPA) Committee on the National Electrical Code (which consists of multiple code-making panels and a technical correlating committee and develops the National Electrical Code (NEC)) or any other trade or regulatory organization and does not guarantee that any of the Company's products will become National Electrical Code (NEC)-code mandatory in any jurisdiction, or that any of the Company's current or future products or technologies will be adopted by any state, country, or municipality, within any specific timeframe or at all. There can be no assurance as to any of these matters. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media Relations Contacts:

Britney Ouzts/Barbara Goldberg
O'Connell & Goldberg, Inc.
(754) 204-7074/ (954) 294-4677
[email protected] / [email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman
MZ North America
(949) 259-4987
[email protected]

SOURCE: SKYX Platforms Corp. dba Sky Technologies



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737405/SKYX-to-Showcase-its-Revolutionary-SkyPlug-Smart-for-Ceilings-at-the-NAHB-International-Builders-Show-in-Las-Vegas-NV

img.ashx?id=737405

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.