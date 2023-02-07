Qurate Retail Group Included in 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for Second Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / Qurate Retail Group today announced that it joins 483 other companies as a member of the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), a modified market capitalization-weighted index developed to gauge the performance of public companies dedicated to reporting gender-related data. This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and external brand. Qurate Retail Group is part of Qurate Retail, Inc. (Nasdaq:QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP).

The 2023 GEI reaches globally to represent 45 countries and regions, including firms headquartered in Luxembourg, Ecuador and Kuwait for the first time. Member companies represent a variety of sectors, including financials, technology and utilities, which continue to have the highest company representation in the index from 2022.

"As a retailer that interacts daily with millions of customers worldwide and employs more than 20,000 diverse team members, we have woven diversity, equity and inclusion into every facet of our business," said Virginia Nguyen, Chief Diversity Officer, Qurate Retail Group. "It's an honor to see our efforts recognized for the second consecutive year as we continue to execute against our strategic goals to increase diverse representation and achieve gender parity worldwide."

Qurate Retail Group continues to work towards its five-year goals for how the company will support and advance underrepresented groups on the company's leadership team and across its workforce, vendors/suppliers, customers and communities. The goals build upon Qurate Retail Group's commitment to championing empowerment and belonging, protecting the environment, and curating products responsibly - the three pillars in the company's corporate responsibility program.

"Congratulations to the companies that are included in the 2023 GEI," said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. "We continue to see an increase in both interest and membership globally, reflecting a shared goal of transparency in gender-related metrics."

Qurate Retail Group submitted a social survey created by Bloomberg, in collaboration with subject matter experts globally. Those included on this year's index scored above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and the achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies.

Both the survey and the GEI are voluntary and have no associated costs. Bloomberg collected this data for reference purposes only. The index is not ranked. While all public companies are encouraged to disclose supplemental gender data for their company's investment profile on the Bloomberg Terminal, those that have a market capitalization of USD1 billion are eligible for inclusion in the Index.

For more information on the GEI and how to submit information for next year's index visit: https://www.bloomberg.com/gei.

For more information on Bloomberg's sustainable finance solutions, including the GEI, please visit: https://www.bloomberg.com/professional/sustainable-finance/.

About Qurate Retail Group

Qurate Retail GroupSM comprises seven leading retail brands - QVC®, HSN®, Zulily®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® - all dedicated to providing a more human way to shop. Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in video commerce ("vCommerce"), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. The retailer reaches more than 200 million homes worldwide via 14 television channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via its QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, websites, mobile apps, social pages, print catalogs, and in-store destinations. Qurate Retail Group combines shopping and entertainment to curate products, experiences, conversations and communities for millions of highly discerning shoppers. Headquartered in West Chester, Pa., Qurate Retail Group has team members in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan, Italy, Poland and China. For more information, visit qurateretailgroup.com, follow @QurateRetailGrp on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) is a Fortune 500 company that includes the Qurate Retail Group portfolio of brands as well as other minority interests and green energy investments.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration.

For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

