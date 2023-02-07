Harte Hanks Chosen by Luxury Brand PIRCH to Lead New Direct Marketing Campaigns

Author's Avatar
31 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

CHELMSFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / Harte Hanks, Inc. (HHS), a leading global customer experience company, today announced it is working with leading kitchen, bath, and outdoor retailer PIRCH on a series of lead generation and integrated direct marketing initiatives in Southern California.

Harte Hanks will provide PIRCH with a series of targeted communications to reach and engage shoppers at key moments in the home remodeling journey.

Harte Hanks first identified potential PIRCH customers using strategic demographics surrounding the company's target luxury audience. Armed with this data, direct mail formats will be tested to determine a continuous marketing cadence.

"Nobody knows direct marketing like Harte Hanks," noted Gene Hodges, VP Marketing, PIRCH. I have worked with them for many years including my time at The Home Depot and Bed, Bath & Beyond. Their expertise in strategy, customer profiling, creative, fulfillment and analytics is unrivaled. Partnering with them means we can launch our campaigns in record time with a team that will guide us through the entire process."

Janel Harris, Managing Director, Harte Hanks Marketing Services added "PIRCH sets the standard for exceptional customer experience. We're honored to provide them with turnkey services to help them identify, reach, and secure new customers as they turn dream-home projects into reality."

About PIRCH:

Founded in 2009, PIRCH is a privately held fixture and appliance retailer for kitchen, bath and outdoor products based in San Diego, CA. The company operates seven Southern California showrooms and provides kitchen, bath, and outdoor design and installation from the world's most coveted brands.PIRCH stores are experiential showrooms that allow consumers to explore appliances, plumbing fixtures, and hardware in lifestyle displays and envision how they would look and feel in their homes. Learn more at pirch.com.

About Harte Hanks:

Harte Hanks (Nasdaq:HHS) is a leading global customer experience company that partners with clients to provide them with CX strategy, data-driven analytics and actionable insights combined with seamless program execution to better understand, attract and engage their customers.

Using its resources and talent in the areas of Customer Care, Fulfillment, Logistics, and Marketing Services, Harte Hanks has driven results for some of the world's premier brands, including Bank of America, GlaxoSmithKline, Unilever, Pfizer, HBOMax, Volvo, Ford, FedEx, Midea, Sony and IBM. Headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, Harte Hanks has over 2,500 employees in offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, visit hartehanks.com.

For media inquiries, contact Jennifer London at [email protected].

SOURCE: Harte Hanks, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737119/Harte-Hanks-Chosen-by-Luxury-Brand-PIRCH-to-Lead-New-Direct-Marketing-Campaigns

img.ashx?id=737119

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.