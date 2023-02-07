Achieving Net-Zero Emissions: White Paper Details 10 Pillar Framework for Success

Author's Avatar
32 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / The World Economic Forum (WEF) published a new white paper this month that details 10 action pillars to help shape manufacturers' strategic engagement with supply chain and operating officers to encourage business collaboration in achieving net zero. The "No-Excuse" Framework to Accelerate the Path to Net-Zero Manufacturing and Value Chains is the first output of WEF's Industry Net Zero Accelerator, an initiative aiming to raise awareness of the necessity for companies to seek "systemic collaboration across and between value chains" on their path towards achieving net-zero emissions.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) is collaborating with Cambridge Industrial Innovation Policy (Institute for Manufacturing, University of Cambridge), Capgemini, Siemens, and other advanced manufacturing companies on the WEF initiative. On January 17, Moret and other members of the WEF Industry Net Zero Accelerator Initiative shared insights from the white paper in a panel discussion held during WEF's annual summit in Davos, Switzerland. One key topic for the panelists was how systemic collaboration with suppliers and industrial partners can be leveraged to achieve progress on corporate net zero commitments.

Download the full white paper

f4002017-c855-49c4-b364-e8bf66344bda.png

Rockwell Automation was among the contributors to a new WEF white paper on Net Zero Manufacturing published in January 2023.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Rockwell Automation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Rockwell Automation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/rockwell-automation
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Rockwell Automation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737424/Achieving-Net-Zero-Emissions-White-Paper-Details-10-Pillar-Framework-for-Success

img.ashx?id=737424

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.