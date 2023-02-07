NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / If efforts to lower carbon dioxide emissions feel underwhelming to some, Franklin Templeton sees positive momentum worth celebrating. In market-based economies, profits are a strong motivator. Renewable electricity is now more profitable than energy from fossil fuels. These green profits didn't happen by chance, however.

Read what Ben Meng, Executive Vice President of Franklin Templeton, and Anne Simpson, Franklin Templeton's Global Head of Sustainability have to say in their Beyond ESG: Government incentives delivering green transition article on the green transition and how government incentives - both carrots, such as subsidies, and sticks, like carbon prices - are making renewable energy more profitable than fossil fuels.

In another article, Beyond ESG: To activate hope, activate capital, Meng and Simpson discuss how by financing nuclear, wind, solar, and geothermal power, as well as clean-energy storage technologies such as pumped hydropower and thermal storage, organizations could make electricity production more sustainable.

