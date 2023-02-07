Most received in a single Business Intelligence Group™ Awards program by Dow

Recognized by BIG for 7th consecutive year

MIDLAND, MI / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / Dow ( NYSE:DOW, Financial) has been recognized with five 2023 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group™. This sets a record number of BIG Innovation Awards in a single year for the Company and marks the seventh consecutive year Dow has received this honor from the organization.

The annual awards program acknowledges organizations and people who have brought new ideas to life. This year's winners represent various product and technology lines from Dow's Performance Materials Coatings operating segment.

"The bright minds and materials expertise of Team Dow continue providing us with creative solutions to global problems from big to small," said A.N. Sreeram, senior vice president, Research Development, and chief technology officer for Dow. "We are proud to start the year off with such a strong accomplishment and look forward to delivering more sustainable innovations that benefit people and the planet."

This year's winners

DEXCARE™ CD-1 Polymer boosts shampoo's conditioning effectiveness with Dow's renewable, bio-derived deposition aid. Used in combination with benefit agents such as silicones or natural oils, DEXCARE™ CD-1 allows for increased versatility and improves the natural content of formulations. Always focusing on implementing and protecting natural elements, CD-1 is made from fermented sucrose and is non-GMO, vegan, REACH compliant and made without animal testing.



DOWSIL™ EC-8425 Electrically Conductive Adhesive, Dow's one-part low temperature heat curable electrically conductive adhesive with stable conductivity, is used for bonding, grounding, electrical contacts, and EMI shielding.

DOWSIL™ TC-5550 Thermal Conductive Compound meets high-performance targets for next-generation electronics technology. Dow's silicone grease creates an easily printable solution, providing customers with a solution to manually placed PCM or thermal pads. Specially designed for bare-die and lidless microprocessors, TC-5550 combines ease-of-application with excellent pump-out stability.

LUXSENSE™ Silicone Leather is the world's 1st silicone-based luxury synthetic leather material to meet the needs of transport seats and interiors specifications, furniture, fashion, smart wearable devices and consumer electronics, while also offering unique features like being odorless and soft texture.

DOW™ Paint Vision offers data-driven capabilities designed to simplify the formulation process and accelerate innovation in the paints and coatings industry. Dow Paint Vision uses the latest technology to streamline the formulation process, making easy-to-create new solutions in minutes. The platform connects decades of R D expertise with thousands of data points collected from Dow labs and merges them with the latest trends in sustainability and end-user needs.

You can find more news regarding Dow's latest strides in Innovation on dow.com.

About Dow

Dow ( NYSE:DOW, Financial) combines global breadth; asset integration and scale; focused innovation and materials science expertise; leading business positions; and environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership to achieve profitable growth and deliver a sustainable future. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated, science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Dow operates 104 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 35,700 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $55 billion in 2021. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

For further information, please contact:

Milan Revels

989.633.6932

[email protected]

Kyle Bandlow

989.638.2417

[email protected]

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from DOW on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: DOW

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dow

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: DOW

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/737463/Dow-Wins-Five-2023-BIG-Innovation-Awards



