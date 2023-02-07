Intelligent power management company Eaton ( NYSE:ETN, Financial) announced it has been named to Newsweek’s inaugural list of America%26rsquo%3Bs+Greatest+Workplaces+for+Diversity. Scoring was based on publicly available data, interviews with Human Resources professionals and an anonymous online survey of employees at companies with more than 1,000 people. Respondents were asked about corporate culture, their working environment and evaluated how their employer manages a diverse workforce. The survey yielded more than 350,000 reviews across more than 1,000 companies.

Eaton has been well-recognized for its commitment to inclusion and diversity. For the past seven years, Eaton has achieved a 100%25+on+the+Human+Rights+Campaign%26rsquo%3Bs+Corporate+Equality+Index (CEI). For the past two years, Eaton was recognized as a Best+Place+to+Work+for+Disability+Inclusion, and earned 100 out of 100 on the 2022 Disability Equality Index (DEI). Eaton was also named a Mansfield+2.0+Certified+Legal+Department (MRLD) and achieved MRLD Certification Plus designation in 2022. This means Eaton considers at least 50% underrepresented lawyers for leadership roles during interviews and that underrepresented lawyers comprise at least 50% of the legal leadership team.

“When we embrace and celebrate the different ideas, perspectives and backgrounds that make each of us unique, we—as individuals and as a company—are stronger,” said Monica Jackson, vice president, Global Inclusion and Diversity, Eaton. “We are passionate about ensuring an inclusive workplace for all employees and aspire to be a model of inclusion and diversity in our industry.”

To learn more about Eaton’s inclusion and diversity journey, please read Eaton’s latest Global+Inclusion+and+Diversity+Transparency+Report. To join one of America’s greatest workplaces for diversity, check out the full list+of+current+openings.

