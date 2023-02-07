Hyatt Hotels Corporation (“Hyatt” or the “Company”) (NYSE: H) announced today that it has been named to the 2023 Institutional Investor All-America Executive Team, building on another transformative year for Hyatt. Widely considered a benchmark of excellence within the financial industry, the Institutional Investor rankings illustrate how companies and executives are viewed by investment professionals on both the buy and sell side.

Hyatt ranked among the top three of midcap companies within the Gaming & Lodging category for the following:

Best Investor Relations Program

Best CEO – Mark Hoplamazian

Best Analyst/Investor Event

Best ESG

“This recognition is a testament to the strength of our team who strives to ensure that we are creating increased shareholder value and driving long-term performance,” said Joan Bottarini, chief financial officer, Hyatt. “We are honored to be recognized by Institutional Investor as we understand that our growth and value as a company is based on both financial performance and living our purpose of care.”

Institutional Investor research surveys are considered a leading indicator of market sentiment within the financial industry. For the 2023 All America Executive Team ranking, Institutional Investor surveyed nearly 3,500 buyside analysts, money managers and sell-side researchers at securities firms and financial institutions to determine the top investor relations programs and professionals in the U.S. IR programs were rated on various performance attributes, including the strength of their services, communication and financial disclosure. CEO rankings were based on each executive’s leadership, credibility and communication. In total, nearly 1,400 companies were nominated.

Full methodology and all winners can be found on Institutional+Investor%26rsquo%3Bs+website.

