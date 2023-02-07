Hyatt Named to Institutional Investor 2023 All-America Executive Team

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (“Hyatt” or the “Company”) (NYSE: H) announced today that it has been named to the 2023 Institutional Investor All-America Executive Team, building on another transformative year for Hyatt. Widely considered a benchmark of excellence within the financial industry, the Institutional Investor rankings illustrate how companies and executives are viewed by investment professionals on both the buy and sell side.

Hyatt ranked among the top three of midcap companies within the Gaming & Lodging category for the following:

  • Best Investor Relations Program
  • Best CEO – Mark Hoplamazian
  • Best Analyst/Investor Event
  • Best ESG

“This recognition is a testament to the strength of our team who strives to ensure that we are creating increased shareholder value and driving long-term performance,” said Joan Bottarini, chief financial officer, Hyatt. “We are honored to be recognized by Institutional Investor as we understand that our growth and value as a company is based on both financial performance and living our purpose of care.”

Institutional Investor research surveys are considered a leading indicator of market sentiment within the financial industry. For the 2023 All America Executive Team ranking, Institutional Investor surveyed nearly 3,500 buyside analysts, money managers and sell-side researchers at securities firms and financial institutions to determine the top investor relations programs and professionals in the U.S. IR programs were rated on various performance attributes, including the strength of their services, communication and financial disclosure. CEO rankings were based on each executive’s leadership, credibility and communication. In total, nearly 1,400 companies were nominated.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of September 30, 2022, the Company’s portfolio included more than 1,200 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 72 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes brands in the Timeless Collection, including Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Residence Club®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, and UrCove; the Boundless Collection, including Miraval®, Alila®, Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, and Caption by Hyatt; the Independent Collection, including The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt™, and JdV by Hyatt™; and the Inclusive Collection, including Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Vivid Hotels & Resorts®, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit %3Ci%3Ewww.hyatt.com%3C%2Fi%3E.

About Institutional Investor

For 52 years Institutional Investor has consistently distinguished itself among the world’s foremost media companies with ground-breaking journalism and incisive writing that provides essential intelligence for a global audience. In addition, Institutional Investor offers highly-respected proprietary benchmark research and rankings; Institutional Investor Research provides independent sell-side and corporate performance research and rankings and aims to be the first-choice and independent validation source of qualitative market intelligence for all three sides of the investment community. Institutional Investor Research has a global presence, spanning Europe, All-Asia, the US and Latin America.

