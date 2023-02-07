Applied Industrial Technologies Releases Fifth Edition Maintenance Supplies & Solutions Master Product Catalog

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE: AIT) has announced the availability of its fifth edition Applied Maintenance Supplies & Solutions® (Applied MSSSM) Master Product Catalog.

This new full-line catalog features more than 47,000 of the industry's best and most innovative maintenance products specifically selected for Maintenance, Repair, Operations and Production (MROP) customers. Its diverse product selection ranges from Fasteners, Fittings & Hose, Transportation, Paints & Chemicals to Cutting Tools & Abrasives, Shop Supplies, Electrical, Welding, Janitorial, Safety, and more.

Maintenance professionals can quickly find the right product for the job using this well-organized catalog that includes detailed section contents, an alphabetical index, logo identifiers, helpful charts, and assortment guides. Customers can also explore the latest storage solutions and discover how Lean Principles, including a 6-S Inventory Management System, allow Applied MSS to manage MRO inventory to customer specifications using state-of-the-art technology.

“The latest Applied MSS Master catalog includes many expanded product lines, demonstrating our broad array of product offerings to maintenance professionals across the country,” says Jim Laprade, Division General Manager – Applied Maintenance Supplies & Solutions. “Along with our product selection, our inventory management capabilities offer customers reduced downtime, increased productivity, and Lean parts organization in their facilities.”

Print catalogs are available by contacting Applied MSS customer service at 1-800-458-4018 or by entering a request online at appliedmss.com%2Fcatalog-request%2F. In addition to the print copy, the catalog is accessible online at http%3A%2F%2Fcatalog.appliedmss.com or via the mobile app by searching “Applied MSS Catalog” in the App Store® or Google Play™. Both electronic versions contain enhanced search capabilities and a shopping cart feature that enables users to build, email and share lists of products for ordering or project planning.

About Applied MSSSM
Applied Maintenance Supplies & Solutions® (Applied MSSSM) is a leading value-added National Distributor of C-Class Maintenance, Repair, Operating and Production (MROP) supplies specializing in fasteners, cutting tools, paints and chemicals, electrical, transportation, fluid flow, safety, janitorial and other industrial products serving customers in virtually every industry. The Company delivers shop solutions through its high-quality product and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) service. Applied MSS is also able to effectively leverage the resources and benefits of being part of the Applied Industrial Technologies organization with locations across North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. For more information, visit appliedmss.com.

