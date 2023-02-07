Voya earns inclusion in 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced that it has earned inclusion in the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the eighth consecutive year. Voya joins 483 other companies as a member of the 2023 Bloomberg GEI, a modified market capitalization-weighted index developed to gauge the performance of public companies dedicated to reporting gender-related data.

The Bloomberg GEI measures gender equality across five pillars: leadership and talent pipeline; equal pay and gender pay parity; inclusive culture; anti-sexual-harassment policies; and external brand. Being included on this list is a distinction awarded to companies around the world that demonstrates their commitment to equality and transparency.

“At Voya, we believe our differences make us stronger,” said Voya’s Kevin Silva, executive vice president and chief human resources officer. “Being included in Bloomberg’s GEI aligns with our efforts in creating a work environment where each person feels comfortable to bring their whole self to work and are rewarded for their contributions.”

Voya submitted answers to a social survey created by Bloomberg, in collaboration with subject matter experts globally. Those included on this year’s index scored at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and the achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies.

About Voya Financial®

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) is a leading health, wealth and investment company that provides products, solutions and technologies that enable a better financial future for its clients, customers and society. With approximately 7,200 employees, Voya serves, as of Dec. 31, 2022, the needs of 14.3 million individual, workplace and institutional clients and, as of Sept. 30, 2022, had $711 billion in total assets under management and administration. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is purpose-driven and equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has earned recognition as: one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index; and a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter %40Voya.

About Bloomberg:

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration.

